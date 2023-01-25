ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Green Book legislation passes Virginia House

By Nathaniel Cline
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCUYU_0kQMsjIo00

Images from inside of the Green Books published during the Jim Crow era. (Virginia Department of Historic Resources/The New York Public Library.)

Decades before people could rely on the internet for hotel or restaurant suggestions, Black Americans traveling across the country during the Jim Crow era relied on a guidebook of amenities to keep safe in segregated parts of the country.

Now Virginia legislators are considering giving travelers the opportunity to explore the routes and places found in the Green Book after the House of Delegates passed legislation on Tuesday to permit the placement of historical signs at those sites.

Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, the patron of House Bill 1968 , said he was “very hopeful that when we get to the Senate, we’re going to have partners over there who are as excited about this idea as we are, and I think we’re going to see bipartisan support over there as well.”

Martin Brown, Virginia’s chief diversity officer and director of the state’s Office of Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion, said Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports the bill. Brown said Youngkin believes it is “consistent with promoting all history” and “recognizes the disparities that took place, but also celebrates the consistent overcoming effort of African Americans.”

Victor Hugo Green, a mailman from New York, published the Green Book annually from 1936 to 1966, a time when local and state Jim Crow laws legalized racial segregation.

The signing of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 legally ended the segregation those laws had established. However, Black people continued to face discrimination from hotels, restaurants and other businesses, as well as legal restrictions aimed at preventing minorities from seeking employment, voting, and renting and selling homes.

During this time, the Green Book noted places throughout the U.S. where Black travelers could safely eat, stay and fill up their cars with gas.

According to Mullin, Virginia has about 315 known sites that were part of the guidebook, including 60 that could have markers.

Susan Hellman, a planner for the city of Alexandria’s Historic Preservation Office, told the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee she has been documenting Green Book sites along with other historians for the past seven years. She said about a quarter of the properties in Virginia remain.

Recently, public interest in the guidebook has grown, particularly after the release of the Hollywood film “Green Book,” which depicted the journey of world-class African-American pianist Don Shirley and his white driver during a concert tour through the Deep South in 1962.

Last session, lawmakers passed legislation carried by Mullin that directed the Department of Historic Resources to develop a program to identify, publicize and educate the public about Green Book sites in the commonwealth. Mullin said the idea grew from conversations with Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, who shared stories with him about traveling between Washington D.C. and North Carolina with family when she was younger.

In one case, Ward said her family rarely drank anything at all to avoid using the bathroom out of fear.

“The Green Book was so important because you knew where you can eat and where you were going to be lynched,” Ward said.

She added, “I just knew that’s the way things worked, but the Green Book was a Bible and you come to learn that as a Black person traveling you could not go anywhere without the Green Book.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Integrated Directional Signing Program would primarily cover the costs of the markers. Localities that maintain their own highways would be required to place and maintain the Green Book signs for those sites within their boundaries.

Mullin has proposed a budget amendment that would give the Virginia Tourism Authority and Department of Historic Resources $50,000 to carry out the legislation to designate or approve signs for historic Green Book locations. He said Tuesday that amount is a placeholder.

Another budget amendment would give the Virginia Tourism Authority and Department of Historic Resources $97,000 in 2024 to conduct a study describing Green Book sites in Virginia.

The purpose of the study would be to accelerate and simplify the listing of these properties on the Virginia Landmarks Register, a designation that would make them eligible for certain funding and historical trail markers.

The legislation will now head to the Democratic-controlled Senate for consideration.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Green Book legislation passes Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

Republicans in the House of Delegates passed legislation Wednesday to repeal a law tying Virginia to California vehicle emissions standards that are set to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035.  Along party lines, the House of Delegates voted 52-48 to pass House Bill 1378, carried by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham.  Wilt’s bill […] The post Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Recycling oyster shells could net restaurants a tax credit under proposed legislation

Lawmakers voted to move forward with legislation to create a nonrefundable tax credit for oyster shell recycling this morning in subcommittee, citing a shared understanding that “oysters are good.” The House Finance subcommittee voted 6-2 in favor of a bill from Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, that would give restaurants a $4 credit for every […] The post Recycling oyster shells could net restaurants a tax credit under proposed legislation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”

Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Lootpress

New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy