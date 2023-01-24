Read full article on original website
Former top FBI official accused of taking cash from Putin ally to investigate rival
Charles McGonigal, 54, conspired to commit money laundering offences by receiving Oleg Deripaska money, prosecutors allege
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
The Jewish Press
Coup D’état: AG Considers Declaring Prime Minister Netanyahu Incapacitated
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is preparing to discuss with senior officials in the Justice Ministry and the Prosecutor’s office the conflict of interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his engagements with the judicial system, and the possibility of declaring him as being in a state of nivtzarut–incapacitation because of it, Israeli media reported Sunday. The Hebrew term Nivtzarut means that the subject is unable to deal with certain issues. The discussions will begin this week or next.
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
US News and World Report
EU Wants to Send More Migrants Away as Irregular Arrivals Grow
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -European Union ministers on Thursday sought ways to curb irregular immigration and send more people away as arrivals rose from pandemic lows, reviving controversial ideas for border fences and asylum centres outside of Europe. EU border agency Frontex reported some 330,000 unauthorised arrivals last year, the highest since...
George Santos hints that $500k 'personal' loan to campaign wasn't his own money, raising campaign-finance violation concerns
George Santos revised campaign filings on Tuesday, revealing that a large loan to his campaign didn't come from personal funding, per The Daily Beast.
US News and World Report
Haiti's Police Cannot Beat Gangs Without International Force - U.N.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Haiti's police will not win a fight against criminal gangs without more international support, including the key deployment of a rapid action force, the United Nations envoy to the impoverished Caribbean country said on Wednesday. While it has been three months since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
investing.com
Shareholders can sue McDonald's ex-executive in landmark ruling
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Shareholders can sue McDonald Corp's former global chief people officer for the damage they claim he caused to the restaurant chain by allegedly allowing a culture of sexual harassment to flourish, according to a groundbreaking legal ruling. The decision marks the first time the influential Delaware...
BBC
Supreme Court collegium: The growing row over picking judges in India
For long judges in India's top courts have been selected by their colleagues through a mechanism called the collegium system. Judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the president after consultation with fellow judges. (The law minister puts up the justices' recommendations to the prime minister, who advises the president to appoint them.)
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Finance Chair: Congress Should Hike Tax on Oil Firms' Stock Buybacks
(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden on Thursday said Congress must do more to raise taxes on oil companies' stock buybacks after Chevron Corp announced it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion. “There were a lot of people who had to cut back...
kalkinemedia.com
Warren tells FTC she is "particularly concerned" about Amgen and Indivior deals - Kalkine Media
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to express concern about two pending pharmaceutical deals. In a letter dated Wednesday, Warren said that she was focused on Amgen's plan to buy Horizon Therapeutics, and addiction specialist Indivior's plan...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Democrats Call for Probe Into 'JR-15' Child-Size Rifle
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of prominent Democratic U.S. senators including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday to open an investigation into a company they said is marketing a rifle to children. In a press conference, the lawmakers questioned the marketing techniques of gun manufacturer...
BBC
Major says 'every effort' must be made over NI Protocol dispute
Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said "every effort" must be made to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is solved. Sir John was Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for the signing...
US News and World Report
Swedish Government to Launch Anti-Immigration Information Campaign
The Swedish government has announced an international information campaign to dissuade migrants from coming to the country – another step away from its precedent of welcoming immigrants. [. Sweden’s Anti-Immigration Shift ]. The announcement, reported by The Local Sweden, came during a Tuesday news conference where the government’s...
US News and World Report
Lebanese Central Bank Freezes Accounts of Money Exchanger Sanctioned by U.S
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah. The central bank said in a statement that it also froze...
US News and World Report
Bank of Mexico Should Discuss Decoupling From U.S. Fed, Says Mejia
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Decoupling from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy should be one matter for discussion for the Bank of Mexico's governing board at its upcoming monetary policy meeting, new Deputy Governor Omar Mejia said in a Bloomberg Linea story published on Wednesday. "We're going to be reviewing the...
tobaccoreporter.com
Juul in Talks With Tobacco Companies
Juul Labs is in talks with leading cigarette manufacturers about a partnership, alliance or sale of its business, reports The Wall Street Journal. Juul executives have had separate discussions with Philip Morris International, Japan Tobacco and Altria Group, according to the newspaper. The talks are at an early stage and...
US News and World Report
ICC Prosecutor Authorized to Reopen Philippines Drug War Investigation
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it has granted an ICC prosecutor's request to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs. The prosecutor said in June 2022 he wanted the investigation reopened. The court...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Proposes Mercosur Trade Deal With China After EU Accord
(Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between Mercosur and China in a plan to modernize and open the South American trade bloc to other regions. On a visit to Uruguay to dissuade its government from reaching a deal on its...
CoinDesk
European Banks Must Fully Cover Crypto Holdings With Capital, Draft Text Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Banks will have to treat crypto as among the riskiest class of holdings, according to a leaked document listing the final set of proposed amendments to a2021 package intended to bring European Union bank capital rules into line with international norms.
