The Jewish Press

Coup D’état: AG Considers Declaring Prime Minister Netanyahu Incapacitated

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is preparing to discuss with senior officials in the Justice Ministry and the Prosecutor’s office the conflict of interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his engagements with the judicial system, and the possibility of declaring him as being in a state of nivtzarut–incapacitation because of it, Israeli media reported Sunday. The Hebrew term Nivtzarut means that the subject is unable to deal with certain issues. The discussions will begin this week or next.
US News and World Report

EU Wants to Send More Migrants Away as Irregular Arrivals Grow

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -European Union ministers on Thursday sought ways to curb irregular immigration and send more people away as arrivals rose from pandemic lows, reviving controversial ideas for border fences and asylum centres outside of Europe. EU border agency Frontex reported some 330,000 unauthorised arrivals last year, the highest since...
US News and World Report

Haiti's Police Cannot Beat Gangs Without International Force - U.N.

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Haiti's police will not win a fight against criminal gangs without more international support, including the key deployment of a rapid action force, the United Nations envoy to the impoverished Caribbean country said on Wednesday. While it has been three months since U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
investing.com

Shareholders can sue McDonald's ex-executive in landmark ruling

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Shareholders can sue McDonald Corp's former global chief people officer for the damage they claim he caused to the restaurant chain by allegedly allowing a culture of sexual harassment to flourish, according to a groundbreaking legal ruling. The decision marks the first time the influential Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
BBC

Supreme Court collegium: The growing row over picking judges in India

For long judges in India's top courts have been selected by their colleagues through a mechanism called the collegium system. Judges of the Supreme Court are appointed by the president after consultation with fellow judges. (The law minister puts up the justices' recommendations to the prime minister, who advises the president to appoint them.)
kalkinemedia.com

Warren tells FTC she is "particularly concerned" about Amgen and Indivior deals - Kalkine Media

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an outspoken critic of corporate consolidation, wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to express concern about two pending pharmaceutical deals. In a letter dated Wednesday, Warren said that she was focused on Amgen's plan to buy Horizon Therapeutics, and addiction specialist Indivior's plan...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Senate Democrats Call for Probe Into 'JR-15' Child-Size Rifle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of prominent Democratic U.S. senators including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday to open an investigation into a company they said is marketing a rifle to children. In a press conference, the lawmakers questioned the marketing techniques of gun manufacturer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Major says 'every effort' must be made over NI Protocol dispute

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said "every effort" must be made to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is solved. Sir John was Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for the signing...
US News and World Report

Swedish Government to Launch Anti-Immigration Information Campaign

The Swedish government has announced an international information campaign to dissuade migrants from coming to the country – another step away from its precedent of welcoming immigrants. [. Sweden’s Anti-Immigration Shift ]. The announcement, reported by The Local Sweden, came during a Tuesday news conference where the government’s...
US News and World Report

Lebanese Central Bank Freezes Accounts of Money Exchanger Sanctioned by U.S

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank froze all bank accounts belonging to Lebanese currency exchange house CTEX and its owner Hassan Moukaled on Thursday, days after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned them over alleged financial ties to blacklisted group Hezbollah. The central bank said in a statement that it also froze...
US News and World Report

Bank of Mexico Should Discuss Decoupling From U.S. Fed, Says Mejia

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Decoupling from the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy should be one matter for discussion for the Bank of Mexico's governing board at its upcoming monetary policy meeting, new Deputy Governor Omar Mejia said in a Bloomberg Linea story published on Wednesday. "We're going to be reviewing the...
tobaccoreporter.com

Juul in Talks With Tobacco Companies

Juul Labs is in talks with leading cigarette manufacturers about a partnership, alliance or sale of its business, reports The Wall Street Journal. Juul executives have had separate discussions with Philip Morris International, Japan Tobacco and Altria Group, according to the newspaper. The talks are at an early stage and...
US News and World Report

ICC Prosecutor Authorized to Reopen Philippines Drug War Investigation

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The International Criminal Court said on Thursday it has granted an ICC prosecutor's request to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs. The prosecutor said in June 2022 he wanted the investigation reopened. The court...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula Proposes Mercosur Trade Deal With China After EU Accord

(Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that he favored an agreement between Mercosur and China in a plan to modernize and open the South American trade bloc to other regions. On a visit to Uruguay to dissuade its government from reaching a deal on its...
CoinDesk

European Banks Must Fully Cover Crypto Holdings With Capital, Draft Text Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Banks will have to treat crypto as among the riskiest class of holdings, according to a leaked document listing the final set of proposed amendments to a2021 package intended to bring European Union bank capital rules into line with international norms.
TEXAS STATE

