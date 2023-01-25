Buying a house is one of life’s most important financial events, but the mortgage process can be overwhelming and intimidating. It doesn’t have to be. Piedmont Adult School is offering a new class, Mortgages Demystified, to empower you to approach the process with confidence. Whether you are buying a home for yourself, or advising a child, grandchild or friend, this class will help you understand how to get the best mortgage possible for your needs.

