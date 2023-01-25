Planning to renovate or build an ADU? City posts planning application requirements

Piedmont High School’s boys soccer team got a win and two draws as it prepares for a tough final five games of the regular season. The Highlanders are now 5-2-5 on the year. “We’re looking pretty strong in terms of not losing many games,” Piedmont coach Todd Sullivan said. “But we are struggling a little bit with goal scoring and output. We should be in decent position in the playoffs if we could keep up the current form, but we are looking at a tough run coming up.”

