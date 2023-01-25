Planning to renovate or build an ADU? City posts planning application requirements

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
piedmontexedra.com
City says it expects Housing Element to be adopted in late February or March
The city says staff will bring the 6th Cycle Housing Element to city council for adoption after the conclusion of the state’s 90-day review period which ends on Feb. 16. Currently the city expects this will happen in late February or March 2023. The Planning Commission reviewed the proposed...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont issues RFP for development of Moraga Canyon Specific Plan
The city issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the development of a Moraga Canyon Specific Plan on Jan. 23; responses are due Mar. 13. The city says the final product of this process will be a detailed plan for how to maintain and improve existing city facilities, open space, and recreational amenities in the Moraga Canyon area while also:
piedmontexedra.com
PUSD accepting nominations for 2023 Arthur Hecht Volunteer Award
The Piedmont Unified School District (PUSD) is excited to announce nominations for the 2023 Arthur Hecht Volunteer of the Year Award are now being accepted. The award is presented annually to individuals who have volunteered their efforts over a period of time and made a difference because of their involvement and commitment to Piedmont’s youth.
piedmontexedra.com
DBFL January Bag Sale this Saturday at new donation center
January 28 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 2501 Harrison Street. On Saturday, Jan. 28 DBFL will host its monthly bag sale outside at our new donation center at The First Congregational Church of Oakland at 2501 Harrison Street (enter the parking lot from 27th Street). Fill a...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont Adult School | Mortgages Demystified
Buying a house is one of life’s most important financial events, but the mortgage process can be overwhelming and intimidating. It doesn’t have to be. Piedmont Adult School is offering a new class, Mortgages Demystified, to empower you to approach the process with confidence. Whether you are buying a home for yourself, or advising a child, grandchild or friend, this class will help you understand how to get the best mortgage possible for your needs.
piedmontexedra.com
Wildwood Elementary School principal to retire at end of school year
After 35 years with the Piedmont Unified School District, including 23 years as principal of Wildwood Elementary School, Carol Cramer has announced her decision to retire at the end of the school year. “I have loved my time in the District and particularly at Wildwood with students, staff, and families,”...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont police chief responds to video footage released Friday of violent beating that led to Tyre Nichols death
On Friday evening, Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers posted a statement on the department’s social media accounts about the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three weeks ago after being brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers. Video of the incident released on Friday afternoon showed the officers used a Taser, pepper spray and a baton on Nichols. The officers, who were fired last week, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection to Nichols’ death.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont boys soccer beats Tennyson, draws twice
Piedmont High School’s boys soccer team got a win and two draws as it prepares for a tough final five games of the regular season. The Highlanders are now 5-2-5 on the year. “We’re looking pretty strong in terms of not losing many games,” Piedmont coach Todd Sullivan said. “But we are struggling a little bit with goal scoring and output. We should be in decent position in the playoffs if we could keep up the current form, but we are looking at a tough run coming up.”
