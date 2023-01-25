Read full article on original website
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
Two die in San Jose stolen car crash; Teen driver arrested for vehicular manslaughter
SAN JOSE -- Two teenagers were killed and a third arrested for vehicular manslaughter early Friday after the stolen Hyundai Sedan they were in careened out of control at high speed, slammed into a light pole and burst into flames.San Jose police said that approximately 4:20 a.m. officers responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2018 Hyundai Sedan, reported stolen to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department on January 26, was traveling northbound on Cottle Road at a high rate of speed. Inside...
Lamborghini driver accused of DUI after fiery overnight crash in Petaluma
PETALUMA – A driver in a Lamborghini sports car was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a fiery crash in Petaluma early Friday morning.According to Petaluma Police, officers were called to a traffic collision in the area of Casa Grande Road and Ely Boulevard South around 12:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a lime green Lamborghini overturned and fully engulfed in flames. Several other nearby parked vehicles also sustained major damage.Police said an investigation determined that the sports car was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control at a nearby roundabout before striking the parked vehicles.Officers also...
Two passengers were killed early Friday morning when a juvenile crashed a stolen car into a light pole, causing it to burst into flames.
Five arrested in connection to 27 robberies in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) -- Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.
Driver involved in crash on Interstate 80 in Richmond hit and killed by another car
RICHMOND -- The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by a car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda in the eastbound lanes and overturned, according to the CHP. Investigators are not yet certain how the driver of the Mercedes -- who died at the scene -- wound up in the westbound lanes where he was struck by a Nissan. Officers responded to reports just before 10:30 p.m. of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound highway at the off-ramp of the high-occupancy vehicle lane at East Richmond Parkway. The highway wound up being closed in both directions for just under two hours. The CHP contacted the coroner soon after arrival and issued a SigAlert at 10:55 p.m. closing the entire highway. The CHP reopened the eastbound lanes at 11:54 p.m. and the westbound lanes at 12:22 a.m.
Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says
(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
Suspected Alameda shoplifter arrested after leaving getaway car in no parking zone
ALAMEDA – A suspected shoplifter's mistake was leaving his stolen getaway car running in a no-parking zone at Alameda South Shore Center, where police were waiting when he dashed from a store with a security guard on his heels Tuesday morning.An Alameda officer had noticed the car about 10:15 a.m., blocking a ADA ramp at the shopping center, according to a post on the police department's Facebook account.The car was idling, and as the officer inspected it, she found it had been reported stolen by BART police.The officer then heard yelling coming from a store and saw a security guard chasing a man with two baskets full of items. The man didn't notice the officer and threw items into the car, but as he tried to get into the driver's seat, officers stopped him, police said.The merchandise was returned to the business and the registered owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted, according to police.The 60-year-old suspect, an Oakland resident, was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a probation violation.
Catalytic Converter Stolen From North Bay Family's Wheelchair Accessible Van
Catalytic converter thieves in Solano County targeted a family's wheelchair accessible van. Velia Valtierra, 74, depends on the van to take her 42-year-old disabled son Arthur Sanchez to his day program and other outings, but on Wednesday, someone stole the van from a handicapped parking spot at the family's apartment complex.
Oakland police searching for suspects still at large in Rudsdale school shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects involved in the mass shooting at Rudsdale High School that ultimately killed one. On Sept. 28, 2022, alleged gang members entered the school's King Estates Campus and shot a security guard, counselor, two students, and two carpenters were shot. Kazuhiro David Sakurai, a carpenter according to The Associated Press, was one of those shot that day.
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Man After Finding Stolen Handgun
A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Santa Rosa police for possessing a stolen handgun. On Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They responded and found the suspect, Nathan Wheeler, on foot. The loaded handgun was not found immediately on Wheeler’s person but in a nearby backpack that had information indicating it belonged to Wheeler. A records check on the firearm revealed the gun was reported stolen from out of state. Wheeler was arrested for the charges related to carrying a stolen and concealable firearm in public.
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Shoot at Neighbor Who Intervened in Oakland
A person who intervened when their neighbor’s car was being targeted by catalytic converter thieves was shot at Thursday, the Oakland Police Department said. Officers are investigating the shooting that occurred at 1 p.m. on the 4000 block of Coolidge Avenue in the Oakland Hills. Police said that when...
Arrest Made in San Francisco Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident
Two Accidents by Same Driver in the Mission District Cause Fatality and Injuries. A driver in a fatality accident was placed under arrest after being involved in two separate collisions in the Mission District of San Francisco. The collisions resulted in injuries and one fatality on January 22. The initial accident occurred at the 16th Street intersection with Capp Street around 2:11 a.m. and involved a pedestrian, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Police: 3 men robbed jewelry store, shot at witness in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View are searching for at least three men who robbed a jewelry store and shot at an eyewitness who followed them in a vehicle Friday morning.Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a store on the 1900 block of Latham Street on reports of a robbery.An investigation revealed that three armed men entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects also stole personal belongings from customers and store employees before leaving.Police said the suspects left the scene in a getaway car headed towards Rengstorff Avenue. An eyewitness...
5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person […]
Stockton police arrest man for battery on an officer and other charges
STOCKTON — Stockton police arrested a man for battery on an officer and several other charges stemming from a Jan. 24 incident.According to the Stockton Police Department, an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious person in the area of West Harding Way and Columbia Avenue. While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was pushed by the suspect who then started to run, leading the officer on a short chase.Other responding officers attempted to detain the suspect, but he resisted arrest. After a struggle, 33-year-old Kevin Fountain was arrested for resisting arrest, battery on an officer, and other unspecified warrants.
Fentanyl, dagger, firework found during DUI stop
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — When Pacifica officers pulled over a man they believed to be driving under the influence over the weekend, their investigation revealed a number of suspicious items, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Jan. 21, officers stopped James Hamilton, 29, around 7:54 p.m. because he appeared to show signs of driving […]
