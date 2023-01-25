RICHMOND -- The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by a car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda in the eastbound lanes and overturned, according to the CHP. Investigators are not yet certain how the driver of the Mercedes -- who died at the scene -- wound up in the westbound lanes where he was struck by a Nissan. Officers responded to reports just before 10:30 p.m. of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound highway at the off-ramp of the high-occupancy vehicle lane at East Richmond Parkway. The highway wound up being closed in both directions for just under two hours. The CHP contacted the coroner soon after arrival and issued a SigAlert at 10:55 p.m. closing the entire highway. The CHP reopened the eastbound lanes at 11:54 p.m. and the westbound lanes at 12:22 a.m.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO