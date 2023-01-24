Read full article on original website
MATCHDAY: Man City-Arsenal in FA Cup; Leipzig can cut gap
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Manchester City hosts Arsenal in the FA Cup, but it is a match that could have a wider impact on the race for the Premier League title. Leader Arsenal is five points ahead of reigning champion City, having played one game fewer. A win at the Etihad Stadium would strengthen belief that the Gunners can sustain a title challenge. But victory for City could provide it with a psychological boost in the second half of the season.
USMNT puts young talent to test in 2-1 loss to Serbia
In its first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the United States men's national team squandered Brandon Vazquez's first half goal, giving up the lead and then losing 2-1 Wednesday in a friendly against Serbia in Los Angeles. Here are three quick thoughts on the match. A disappointing result,...
Hertha Berlin bracing for high-flying Union's visit in derby
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is flying high and Hertha Berlin is in free-fall. Second-place Union is three points behind Bayern Munich after completing its best-ever first half to a season in Germany’s top division. Hertha, meanwhile, is in second-to-last place after starting 2023 with a 3-1 loss at relegation rival Bochum and a 5-0 setback against visiting Wolfsburg.
