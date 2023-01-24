Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
homestyling.guru
What are Gnats? How to remove these flying bugs in your house?
Fruit flies or gnats are common pests in homes and around gardens. These tiny insects are usually seen around fruits, vegetables, sink drains, and garbage disposal because they’re drawn to moist environments. While gnats may not do that much actual damage, they can be a bother and indicate that you have a more serious problem like mold or other pests. After you figure out where the insects are coming from, you can learn how to remove gnats with non-toxic methods, pesticides, bug spray, and with house maintenance.
homestyling.guru
Ten cabins with cosy interiors that frame views of nature
From Norway to New Zealand, this lookbook explores rural cabins with cosy living areas that are animated by natural materials and views out over wild landscapes. Cabins are a popular building typology with architects all around the world. Typically built from wood, the little shelters are ideally suited as peaceful retreats in remote locations.
homestyling.guru
Tria Arquitetura renovates São Paulo penthouse with sculptural staircase
A large variety of art and collectible design pieces populate this penthouse apartment in São Paulo, designed by local studio Tria Arquitetura, which also includes a sculptural staircase. The renovation of the 960-square-metre Frederic Chopin Apartment was led by architect Marina Cardoso de Almeida of Tria Arquitetura, who reconfigured...
homestyling.guru
Isern Serra creates pared-back office "with seemingly surreal details" for Andrés Reisinger
Spanish architecture and interior design studio Isern Serra kept to a material palette of concrete, quartz and stainless steel to create this pared-back office for Reisinger Studio. Located in the Poblenou neighbourhood in Barcelona, digital artist Andrés Reisinger’s studio is surrounded by several other creative’s offices and is designed to...
homestyling.guru
Converting an Undesired Alcove into an IKEA Built-in Media Center
Skilled IKEA design makes awkward nooks and crannies look intentional. Alcoves and recesses are on-trend—but that doesn’t mean everyone loves them. Many people build them into a home to designate areas or break up the space. What happens when you purchase a home with a feature like this,...
homestyling.guru
Ten residential interiors that make the most of narrow spaces
Including tight living areas, kitchens wedged into corridors and interiors in skinny Japanese houses, this lookbook features 10 homes that make clever use of narrow spaces. Projects on constricted urban sites or working within historical buildings often must contend with long-and-narrow interior layouts. Here are 10 examples of interiors where...
Comments / 0