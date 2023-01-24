Fruit flies or gnats are common pests in homes and around gardens. These tiny insects are usually seen around fruits, vegetables, sink drains, and garbage disposal because they’re drawn to moist environments. While gnats may not do that much actual damage, they can be a bother and indicate that you have a more serious problem like mold or other pests. After you figure out where the insects are coming from, you can learn how to remove gnats with non-toxic methods, pesticides, bug spray, and with house maintenance.

