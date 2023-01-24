Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton absolutely pummeled veteran Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry in the first period of Tuesday night’s tilt between the Lightning and Bruins in Tampa Bay. After Perry laid a late and dirty elbow on Clifton, the Bruins defenseman rightfully took exception and roughed Perry...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
Lightning's Pat Maroon rips Bruins announcer for body-shaming comments in first face-to-face
Earlier this season, Boston Bruins television announcer Jack Edwards came under fire for insensitive comments made during a broadcast regarding the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. On Wednesday, Maroon had his chance to respond to Edwards face-to-face. With the Bruins in Tampa Bay to take on the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Need To Look At A Former Pitt Teammate Of Kenny Pickett Not Named Jordan Addison
It is mock draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base and mostly all others throughout the NFL currently. All but four teams have nothing to play for and in the next few months, speculations will swarm surrounding which players are the right fits in specific organizations. Pittsburgh has needs all over the field and after a 7-2 finish to the season and a relatively easy schedule in 2023, as far as the eye tests go, the draft could make a huge difference right away. It is anybody's guess which direction general manager, Omar Khan and the franchise will go early on come April.
Comments / 0