30 arrested in Lubbock in crackdown on human trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said officers arrested 30 people over the weekend in Operation Blue Rain.

The Lubbock Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue participated.

The following is a statement from LPD.

30 Arrested in Three-Day Human Trafficking Operation Blue Rain

30 people are facing charges stemming from a three-day human trafficking operation across Lubbock.

Operation Blue Rain, which was conducted by The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue, occurred on January 19, 20, and 21 st .

22 individuals were arrested on felony charges for solicitation of prostitution, five were arrested for misdemeanor prostitution, while one was made on a warrant charge. Additional charges included delivery of a dangerous drug and child endangerment.

The operation resulted in the contact of two females who were identified as possible victims of human trafficking. They are not listed below.

01/19/23

• Pablo Salinas, 36

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Daniel Ramirez, 50

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Angelo Valdez, 42

– Solicitation Prostitution

01/20/23

• Frank Chaparro, 39

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Patrick Kerin, 47

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Nehemiah Rodriguez, 24

– Solicitation Prostitution

– 4 LPD Warrants

• Jeremy Silva, 32

– Solicitation Prostitutio n

• Donna Pierce, 40

– Prostitution

• Criselda Rodriguez, 30

– Prostitution

• Tanya Narro, 31

– Child Endangerment x 4

– Prostitution

• Justin Mathis, 41

-Solicitation Prostitution

• Stephen Esquivel, 25

– Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Adrian Hernandez, 38

-Solicitation Prostitution

• Mariah Munoz, 25

– Child Endangerment

– Prostitution

– LPD Warrants

• Craig Woody, 32

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Michael Pena, 32

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Michael Jackson, 44

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Joseph Silva, 40

– Solicitation Prostitution

01/21/23

• Kyle White, 48

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Antee Duncan, 34

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Mauricio Velarde, 36

– Solicitation Prostitution

– LPD Warrants

• Wesley Rumbelow, 24

– Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Justin Daggett, 43

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Alvin Mainah, 28

– Solicitation Prostitutio n

• Stetson Flores, 28

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Patrick Ryan, 55

– Solicitation Prostitution

• Kidran Robinson, 32

-Prostitution

• Corie Jones, 37

– LPD Warrant

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.