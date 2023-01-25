LeBron James Makes History With First 40-Point Game vs. Clippers

The King extends his reign with a huge output against his intercity foes.

Throughout his unparalleled 20-year career, LeBron James has made a habit of tormenting his opponents on a nightly basis. On Tuesday, he finally crossed the last team off his list.

James tallied 46 points in the Lakers’ 133–115 loss to the Clippers, shooting 16-for-29 from the floor with nine made three-pointers. Prior to the performance, the Clippers were the last of 30 NBA franchises that James had not had a 40-point game against.

James is the only player in league history to score a 40-point game against every franchise. Coming into Tuesday’s matchup, James had averaged 24.1 points per game in 40 career meetings with the Clippers—his lowest scoring average against any opponent . That number now jumps to 24.6 points per game, good for second-lowest ahead of just the Pistons.

It took James 69 games before his first 40-point performance, when he scored 41 against the Nets on March 27, 2004. It was the only 40-point output of his rookie season.

The Clippers took immediate command of Tuesday’s meeting, starting the game on a 9–0 run and mounting a 23-point lead at halftime behind a 19-for-38 showing from behind the three-point line. The Clippers have now won 10 in a row against their intercity rivals.