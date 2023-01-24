Read full article on original website
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
techxplore.com
A person-shaped robot that can liquify and escape jail, all with the power of magnets
Inspired by sea cucumbers, engineers have designed miniature robots that rapidly and reversibly shift between liquid and solid states. On top of being able to shape-shift, the robots are magnetic and can conduct electricity. The researchers put the robots through an obstacle course of mobility and shape-morphing tests. Their study was published January 25 in the journal Matter.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. startup unveils portable solid-state lithium-ion battery for residential use
U.S. battery manufacturer Yoshino Technology has developed solid-state lithium-ion batteries with outputs ranging from 330 W to 4,000 W. They are designed for home backup, off-grid applications, and powering small industrial machinery. The system can be used in combination with solar panels. The 4,000 W power station has a peak...
Scientists develop new material that can jump 200 times its thickness
Engineers at CU Boulder have designed a new material that could pose strong competition to grasshoppers. This new, rubber-like film can jump high into the air like a grasshopper, entirely by itself, without any stimulation or outside intervention. According to scientists, such materials could manifest into soft robots. The researchers...
scitechdaily.com
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
ctemag.com
Australian manufacturer finds its niche in equine dental products
Based in Bendigo, Victoria, The Edge Equine is an Australian manufacturer of equine dental products, primarily rasps for manual horse dentistry. The company also provides commercial industrial sharpening services for the central Victorian region – specializing in high-precision sharpening such as broach drills, annular cutters, saw blades, and router bits for local commercial cabinet makers, sawmills, and food processors.
Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "
Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.
CNET
Liquid Metal Robots From Our Nightmares Could Also Save Lives
Scientists have created a tiny robotic system that can transition from solid to liquid form and back again, finally bringing a bit of classic sci-fi lore into reality. It's been 30 years since killer liquid metal robots entered our nightmares courtesy of 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. That movie's shape-shifting T-1000 robot could seemingly overcome any obstacle while turning parts of itself into weapons at will.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
Bikerumor
5DEV Titanium 104 BCD Chainrings Bring Made-in-USA Bike Bling
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The new Made-in-USA 5DEV Titanium Chainrings are said to last 3x longer than equivalent aluminum chainrings, which would certainly have to be the case given the $149.99 USD price tag. Available in a 104 BCD format only, the 5DEV Ti Chainrings are compatible with 4-bolt 104 BCD Spiders, eBikes, and the OChain Active Spider.
Bikerumor
BearingProTools Adds Affordable Wind-Out Bearing Extractor and Specific Tool Kits for Over 500 Bikes
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Scottish tool manufacturer, BearingProTools, continues to expand its range of affordable bearing pullers and bearing presses. Of note is the wind-out bearing puller that allows you to, well, wind-out the bearing in a slow and controlled manner, preferable to tapping it out with a hammer. These new designs complement the brand’s somewhat extensive array of frame bearing tool kits, with the number of bike-specific tool kits now upwards of 500!
Nobi Selects ArkX Labs’ EveryWord™ Voice Capture for Next Gen Voice-enabled Smart Lamps
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Nobi, an award-winning provider of smart lamps and lighting fixtures for fall prevention and detection, has selected ArkX Labs’ EveryWord™ AFE Module to upgrade its voice capture capabilities. Nobi’s innovative combination of built-in 24/7 motion sensors and innovative fall-detection camera technology immediately recognizes when a person falls, asks if they are okay, and if not, notifies their family or caregivers. If necessary, Nobi can even unlock the smart lock on the victim’s front door, so help can enter without additional delay. The addition of EveryWord’s advanced ultra far-field voice technology offers enhanced noise-canceling audio...
labroots.com
Fat Fibers Push Language Processing to the Left Hemisphere
Image Credit 2022 Karpychev et al. PLoS, via Creative Commons license CC BY 4.0, cropping and figure label removed. New research on language processing has expanded our knowledge of how the left hemisphere dominates these tasks. Karpychev et al. pitted the two leading methods for mapping and measuring white matter tracts, called tractography, against one another. One method reigned supreme, better able to measure how white matter matters when it comes to language processing.
Scientists create robot that can alternate between solid and liquid states
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: Following the creation of robots that can alter their state between solid and liquid, humanity is once again left wondering if scientists have even watched Terminator 2. Researchers demonstrated one of the machines turning into ooze to escape the bars of a cage, not unlike the T-1000 in the 1991 classic.
Scientists create artificial skin that feels things humans can’t
Scientists have created a new type of artificial skin that they claim has more sensing features than human skin.A team from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore built the dual-responsive artificial skin to not only detect pressure applied by an object, but also the object’s approach.The technology has a variety of potential applications relating to next-generation electronics, including human-machine interfaces and robots.The artificial skin could also be used in prostheses, offering amputees new ways of feeling and sensing objects.“We created artificial skin with sensing capabilities superior to human skin,” said Yifan Wang, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.“Unlike...
FireRescue1
Lithium-ion battery construction: Firefighters should know the differences
From chemical make-up to cell construction, not all lithium-ion batteries are the same Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are becoming extremely popular. They can be found in many consumer electronics, e-mobility devices andelectric vehicles. Most firefighters are aware that Li-ion batteries can be hazardous; however, many do not realize that Li-ion...
