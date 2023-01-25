ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hall, ID

Young boy killed, mother injured in attack by pack of dogs in Idaho

A young boy was killed and his mother was injured Saturday after a pack of dogs — two Rottweilers and two mixed breed dogs — attacked the pair in Fort Hall, Idaho, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to a residence on Saturday evening in response to a report of a young boy who was attacked and left unconscious, according to a news release Monday from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

The attack occurred on Fort Hall Reservation land, which is overseen by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes , a federally-recognized tribal government. However, neither the victims nor the dogs' owners were members of the tribes, according to the statement.

No details were provided about the circumstances of the attack. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

All four dogs were put down by tribal authorities, Shoshone-Bannock said. The dogs' owners were also cited for 15 violations of the tribes' animal ordinance, including vicious animal attack, and not having a rabies vaccination.

Officials said multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, were involved in the investigation.

The case will also be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the event that federal charges could apply to the incident.

Valjean Macias
3d ago

May the dog owners understand the gravity of this situation and others who are equally irresponsible wake up before another tragedy occurs. If you choose to own an animal take that responsibility seriously. Thoughts about a child that will never ( fill in the blanks) and parents and family members who will never forget.

Katherine Reich
3d ago

I have a hunting dog who is very nice and quiet until her sister comes over. then she turns into the biggest jerk ever and barks at everything including the neighbors. I guess it's some kind of pack mentality

CT1234
3d ago

Careless owners and backyard breeders. Dogs are gonna do what dogs do. pack instinct is in their DNA. Owners are responsible, breeders should be taxed up the wazoo. Complete fools breeding captive dogs for money constantly is disgusring.

