Prep highlights: Brighton leads KLAA West girls basketball at midway point

CANTON — Brighton hit the halfway point of the KLAA West girls basketball schedule unbeaten in the division, but the Bulldogs are a long way from clinching a championship.

They could, however, take a huge step in that direction Friday when they host second-place Salem.

What was expected to be the most competitive KLAA West race ever has become a two-team battle through the first half of the division schedule.

Brighton extended its winning streak to nine games Tuesday night with a 62-52 victory over Canton.

Meanwhile, Salem beat Howell, 36-32, to win its seventh consecutive game since losing 54-34 to Brighton on Dec. 22.

Brighton is 7-0 in the division, while Salem is 6-1. The other contenders are in danger of falling too far back, as Hartland, Howell and Northville are tied for third at 4-3.

A victory over Salem would give the Bulldogs a two-game lead with six division games remaining.

“I told the girls because we won the front end of the league games, now it’s even going to be tougher,” first-year Brighton coach Bob Wellman said. "Everyone’s going to come at you.

“Again, we have had some situations where we haven’t been able to put a team away yet. We need to learn how to do that, not let teams back, but that’s just because of this conference. This conference is good. I knew that coming into this job that it’s not going to be something where you’re going to run through anybody. You’ve got some good coaches and really good players in this league. The second time through will be tougher.”

Senior Payton VanDeven scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds as one of four Bulldogs in double figures. VanDeven’s previous high was 17 points against Farmington Hills Mercy in the second game of the season.

“She’s such a good slasher,” Wellman said. “She got to the rim so well today. She finished everything she put up inside. She maybe hit a couple outside jumpers, but most of it was her getting to the rim, either with a dribble or making a hard cut and someone getting her the ball.

“We were outsized; Canton’s big. But she did a good job putting a body on someone with five or six inches on her and not giving them an opportunity.”

Mary Copple had 14 points and six rebounds, Liv Lutz had 10 points and six assists, and Sophia DeAngelis had 10 points for Brighton.

The game was tied 50-50 before Brighton pulled away in the final five minutes.

Salem 36, Howell 32

Molly Deurloo scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Howell (10-4). Kylie Pung added six points for the Highlanders.

Hartland 48, Novi 39

Jaylen Nokovich scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Hartland (8-5).

Aubree Meyer had 11 points, while Liv Linden had seven for the Eagles, who will play Friday at Howell.

Pinckney 48, Ypsilanti 38

Audrey Wardlow scored 12 points, while Brielle Reason and Kailey Lambert had 11 each for Pinckney (5-7).

Lansing Catholic 51, Fowlerville 20

Tommi Kleinschmidt scored 11 points for Fowlerville (2-12).

Boys basketball

Charyl Stockwell 59, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 44

Adam Surowiec scored 11 points, Kian Rooney eight points, Henry Munkres seven points to go with 11 assists, and Joe Vance seven points for Stockwell (6-4).

Lansing Catholic 65, Fowlerville 32

Brendan Ray scored 14 points for Fowlerville.

Boys bowling

Plymouth 16, Brighton 14

Jimmy Chmielewski rolled a 192, Johnny Saunders had a 191 and Joey Coleman had a 185 for Brighton.

Girls bowling

Plymouth 16, Brighton 14

Natalie Barrett rolled a 177 for Brighton.

Wrestling

Jim Mooney Williamston Classic

Fowlerville senior Dalton Daniel, ranked No. 8 in Division 2 at 126 pounds by MichiganGrappler.com, bumped up to 132 and took first place with a 6-2 victory over Clinton’s Zak Shadley, who is No. 8 at 132 in Division 3. Daniel improved to 28-2.

Levi Baker was second at 126, Ben Blyveis third at 165 and Layne O’Neil fourth at 175 for the Gladiators, who were third in the team standings.

