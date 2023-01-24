Read full article on original website
Related
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did An FDA Chief Call To End COVID-19 Vaccine Because ‘Millions Are Dropping Dead’?
A post shared on Facebook purports FDA chief called to end to COVID-19 vaccinations because “millions are dropping dead.”. There is no evidence for this claim. It stems originally from a website notorious for spreading misinformation. Fact Check:. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked lawmakers in the state to...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
‘Don’t go home’: Health officials urge China’s billions of travelers to avoid visiting their elderly parents during Chinese New Year
China's transit system is expected to carry over 2 billion passengers over the Chinese New Year holiday period.
AOL Corp
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
US News and World Report
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. The study, which was...
AOL Corp
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
How U.S. Scientists are Collaborating with China's Military: 'Wake-Up Call'
A new study shows U.S. and allied scientists are helping China's military as it strives to build an army that cannot be defeated.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Phys.org
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Washington Examiner
Half think COVID vaccine is deadly
Nearly a third of the nation believes the COVID-19 vaccine has killed somebody they know, highlighting the safety concerns the public still has about the shot. As the first family renewed their call for the country to get vaccinated, 28% of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they “personally know” somebody they think died from the side effects of the shot.
90% of people in China province infected with Covid, says local health official
Almost 90% of people in China’s third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top local official has said, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases. Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for central Henan province, told a press conference that “as of...
CDC says possible safety concerns on COVID vaccines, still recommends shots
(LOOTPRESS) – A new warning has risen after possible increase in strokes for those over 65 who have received a Pfizer Covid Booser shot. It’s not been found in Moderna shots yet. Here is the full release from the CDC: “Transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities for...
msn.com
‘Thanks, Pfizer’ becomes a meme as anti-vaxxer tries to blame vaccine for spasms
A resurfaced video in which a US woman appears to suggest the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus has caused her legs to shake violently and uncontrollably, has gone viral on Twitter this weekend, with many mocking the American’s assertion. User Angelia Desselle, who considers herself an “advocator for the [vaccine]...
Nearly 60,000 people have died of Covid in China in past five weeks
Almost 60,000 people have died of Covid in Chinese hospitals since early December when the country relaxed its strict lockdown restrictions, authorities have announced. A major wave of the virus has gripped the country after President Xi Jinping abruptly lifted zero-Covid policy restrictions last month. It is estimated that some major cities have experienced infection rates of between 70% and 90% of their populations since then.
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”
Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
NY Gov Kathy Hochul on rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers: Not the 'right answer'
Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared that she does not think rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers is the right answer, despite the state facing massive shortages and the mandates being overturned.
Comments / 1