Several new experiences are in the works for the Magic Kingdom, and the next new attraction to open will be able to capture all of your memories with on-ride photos and video. We just learned that Encanto (2021) is now part of a beloved Magic Kingdom experience, and work is already underway to transform the attraction formerly known as Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The next attraction to open, however, takes us over to Tomorrowland where Imagineers are putting the finishing touches on TRON Lightcycle / Run.

2 DAYS AGO