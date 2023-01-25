Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Resumes Increase as The Bulls Aim Larger Rally To $25K
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $22,400 support zone. BTC climbed to a new yearly high and now aims more upsides above $24,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after forming a base near the $22,400 support zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Prediction: Rallies 10%, Polygon Bulls Aim Big
MATIC price started a fresh increase from the $0.920 support zone. Polygon bulls are now aiming more gains above the $1.12 resistance zone. MATIC price started a fresh rally above the $0.98 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above $0.98 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).
NEWSBTC
Does the Crypto Market Have The Strength To Break To The Upside? QCP Capital Weighs In
The conditions of the cryptocurrency market have changed drastically; according to an analysis by QCP Capital, the options market in its current state makes the crypto industry look like a major crisis, such as the shutdown of crypto exchange FTX after filing for bankruptcy, never happened. Trading desk QCP Capital...
NEWSBTC
This Is How The Bitcoin Price Will Be Affected By Macro: Charles Edwards
In a new interview, Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments shared his Bitcoin theses for 2023. Looking back at the past few months, the renowned expert said those have put the market in a position where Bitcoin offers “a great position for long-term investors.”. As Edwards noted, almost every sentiment...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Another Rejection Signals Risk of Bearish Reaction
Ethereum struggled once again to clear the $1,640 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is correcting lower and remains at a risk of a move below the $1,550 support. Ethereum is slowly moving lower below the $1,620 and $1,600 levels. The price is now trading below $1,600 and the 100...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Holds Ground And Sees Fresh Rally, Bulls Are Not Done Yet
Ethereum corrected lower sharply and tested $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH started a fresh increase and is now trading above the $1,600 pivot level. Ethereum is gaining pace above the $1,580 and $1,600 levels. The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Holds Key Support But The Bulls Seem To Be Losing Steam
Bitcoin price failed to settle above $23,500 and corrected lower. BTC is trading above $22,400, but it is now trading below the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower from the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
The Meta Masters Guild Presale Generates $1.5 Million So Far With Price Hike of 23% in Next 48 Hours.
Meta Masters Guild (MMG) has successfully raised $1.5 million during its presale phase. Moreover, the platform is moving forward to develop its highly anticipated game, Meta Kart Racers. The fundraising efforts for this project have been impressive, with over $500,000 being raised each week. MMG is nearing the end of...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Reach Highest Value Since FTX Crash, Bullish?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchanges have registered the most significant outflows since the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX back in November. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Shows Deep Negative Values. As an analyst in a CryptoQuant post pointed out, around 7,000 coins have left the exchange in this latest spike. The...
NEWSBTC
U.S. Institutions Are Driving Bitcoin Prices, Matrixport Research
Bitcoin prices have been on the rise in the last couple of weeks and the digital asset has been able to return to its November 2022 levels. This has been a much-needed boost for the market during this time, but an unexpected investor group is reportedly driving the price of the cryptocurrency.
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) Witness Steep Decline; Flasko (FLSK) Looking To Help Investors Recover Loss
When you intend to invest in the cryptocurrency market, you must choose tokens that have the highest potential to provide huge returns. Solana (SOL) and LEO Token (LEO) might be obvious choices for many investors with their records, but they might not be the best token for 2023. Both tokens...
NEWSBTC
BudBlockz’s 220% Growth Puts It Ahead of Dogelon Mars and Floki Inu
Crypto winter has been harsh for many in the crypto projects. After explosive growth in 2017, the crypto market has been in a prolonged downturn, with many tokens plummeting. However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, as BudBlockz (BLUNT) has recently seen a 220% surge in price.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Hovers Above $1,600, What’s The Next Move?
The general crypto market has increased in market cap in 24 hours, up by 2.89%. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto project, is also trading in the green in the same time period. Despite being so early in 2023, ETH has recorded significant price gains in the crypto market. Ethereum is...
NEWSBTC
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin PnL Index Forms Bullish Crossover
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin on-chain PnL index has surged above its 365-day MA recently, a crossover that has historically signaled early bull markets. Bitcoin On-Chain PnL Index Has Formed A Bullish Crossover. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the index is indicating a buy signal for BTC right...
NEWSBTC
XRP Whales Accumulate Massive Tokens – Is A Bull Run Coming?
The XRP price dipped in 2022 during the crypto winter, and the back-and-forth legal exchange between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has not helped matters. However, the token is still attracting interest from whales and institutional investors. XRP still has a chance of recovery, which seems...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) On the Rise Following New Releases This Week, Tron (TRX) Down 3% , Snowfall Protocol Is Giving Investors an Edge Over the Bear Market In 2023 With Over 500% Price Gain
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Polkadot (DOT), and Tron (TRX) have all seen price gains this week. But what are the potential value drivers associated with each of these crypto assets?. Snowfall Protocol Is Giving Investors an Edge Over the Bear Market In 2023. The ongoing crypto winter has created a lot...
NEWSBTC
U.S. Government Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Crypto Risk For Investors
The U.S. government is set to tighten regulations to mitigate the growing risks associated with the crypto industry. This development comes after increased scrutiny following the collapse of FTX and Terra Luna in 2022. In a press release on January 27, the White House put forward a comprehensive roadmap designed...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Holders See Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
In recent years, cryptocurrency has grown in popularity as more and more investors look for new, cutting-edge businesses with the potential to generate substantial returns. In this article, we will examine the performance of three significant cryptocurrency projects that have attracted many investors recently: Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
NEWSBTC
What Is Threshold (T) And Why Is This Lesser-Known Coin Swelling By 146%?
Last year, NUCypher and KEEP Network merged and created the Threshold Network, a decentralized organization that addresses the myriad of privacy and security concerns in the blockchain space. Its utility and governance token, T, has been on the rise since the start of 2023 as the network produced more buzz.
Comments / 0