Bakersfield Police Department investigates connected robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a robbery in Southwest Bakersfield that appears to be connected to an additional robbery near Pumpkin Center.
Deputies find $35,000 stolen generator in Tulare County, arrests made
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday for transporting a generator worth $35,000 deputies say was stolen. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information about a stolen Mobil generator that was being moved from Los Angeles County. Authorities then set up surveillance detail along the Highway 99 […]
Ex-BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Demestihas, former assistant chief with the Bakersfield Police Department, had a hearing Friday morning after being charged with driving under the influence. He is on administrative leave, the department confirmed. Court records show Demestihas’ next hearing is scheduled Feb. 16. He’s charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. Charges were […]
signalscv.com
LASD issues update on missing person
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
2 suspects carjack vehicle at gunpoint near Taft: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are looking for two people who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in the Taft area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said the carjacking happened near Taft sometime early Wednesday morning. Deputies said the victim was carjacked at gunpoint and was driven around and later let go […]
Taft Midway Driller
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Highway 119 and E. Kern
A pedestrian was killed Friday night by a hit-and-run driver at Highway 119 and East Kern Street. Taft Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Taft man, was pushing a shopping cart westbound across the highway in or near a marked crosswalk when he was struck in the southbound lanes. Officers...
Tulare PD: 3 wanted for stealing from golf course
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department officials say they are actively looking for three individuals for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of food and beverages from a golf course. Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at around 3:00 a.m., three suspects entered the property of the Tulare Golf Course and stole approximately […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
WANTED: Man who shot at children vandalizing his Tulare home, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say shot at children who were vandalizing his home is now wanted by Tulare Police, according to department officials. On Tuesday at around 4:15 p.m., officers say they responded to the 400 block of South E Street in Tulare for a report of a disturbance. They arrived […]
Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
Lisa Core case confirmed for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Friday said they are ready for trial in the case of a woman charged with two counts of murder for allegedly driving while impaired in a crash that killed two siblings. The next hearing in the case against Lisa Core is scheduled for Feb. 6 to see if a […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Elderly woman held at gunpoint while suspects robbed home
Two men broke into a southwest Bakersfield home and held an elderly woman at gunpoint while stealing her valuables — an incident with overtones similar to another robbery investigation that happened earlier this month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The suspects, described as Black men wearing dark ski...
Bakersfield Now
Over 5,500 Fentanyl pills seized, man arrested in search of home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Wednesday of possessing of over 5,550 fentanyl pills intended for sale, following a Kern County Probation Department investigation in central Bakersfield. Officers conducted a home call in the 1700 block of Forrest Street and talked with Leo Espinoza who was on...
Golden Empire Most Wanted Jan. 26
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee at large and wanted for sex offender violations. According to the U.S. Marshals, Christopher Cruz, 35, has a criminal history that includes burglary and drug offenses. Cruz is transient and frequents the southwest Bakersfield area, according […]
CHP clarifies 1 point in deadly BPD crash but more answers hard to come by
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After days, more questions remain as to what happened during the fatal crash on Thursday morning on South Vineland and Muller roads, leaving one dead and three injured, including two Bakersfield Police officers. We now know the names of the officers involved, 23-year-old Ricardo Robles and 24-year-old Travione Cobbin, but we […]
Appeals court upholds Leslie Chance murder conviction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th District Court of Appeal has upheld the murder conviction of former school principal Leslie Chance, finding law enforcement’s failure to turn over several interviews to defense counsel non-prejudicial. Chance, 56, will continue to serve 50 years to life in prison in the death of her husband. The court’s opinion […]
Deputy’s vehicle burglarized at Downtown Jail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ammunition, a vehicle diagnostics tablet, and keys were among the items stolen from a deputy’s vehicle parked in the Downtown Jail parking lot, according to a court filing. The items stolen Oct. 31 were worth about $1,440, investigators said in a warrant that became available last week. They included a custom-made […]
Sheriff Donny Youngblood Oversaw One of the Most Corrupt Police Forces in the U.S. — Where Is He Now?
When police informant Jorge Ramirez was murdered during a sting operation by the very people he was trying to help, authorities didn't waste time lying about his involvement. Ramirez's family never believed they were being told the whole truth by the Bakersfield Police Department in Bakersfield, Calif. where Ramirez lived and subsequently died in September 2013.
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Her head was destroyed’: Father testifies to horror of seeing family hit by accused drunken driver
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Franklin Elias followed in a separate vehicle early Christmas Day 2018 as his family returned home from visiting relatives. His wife drove an SUV west on Niles Street and had a green light when she entered the intersection with Sterling Road, Elias said. Suddenly the SUV was gone. “It was so […]
