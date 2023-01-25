ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan

Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report said three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses. The ministry did not say who was suspected of carrying out the attack. Separately, Iran’s state TV said a fire broke out at an oil refinery in an industrial zone near the northwestern city of Tabriz. It said the cause was not yet known, as it showed footage of firefighters trying...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Republicans, Democrats pick new leaders; Double-lung transplant recipient hikes Camelback

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Arizona Republicans select former Trump official Jeff DeWit as their next leader in a landslide win. Read about it here. Yolanda Bejarano was elected as the next leader of Arizona Democrats, trouncing Gov. Katie Hobbs' preferred candidate....
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy