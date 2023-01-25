ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Retired cop gets GOP nod to run for county legislature

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Retired police officer Robert Faust, a Republican, is running for Dutchess County’s 15th Legislative District. Faust, a first-time candidate for public office, told Mid-Hudson News that he plans to bring his law enforcement knowledge to the legislature to protect the Wappinger community that he and his family have called home for more than two decades.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wappinger Republicans select Cavaccini over Thurston for town supervisor

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Town of Wappinger Republican Committee met on Wednesday night and chose to endorse Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini over fellow Republican and incumbent Town Supervisor Dick Thurston. The results were overwhelming with Cavaccini receiving 29 votes with Thurston collecting only five. One committeeperson declined to vote.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to reinvigorate Foreign Trade Zone

GOSHEN – Foreign trade Zone No. 37 is based in Orange County, originally headquartered at New York Stewart International Airport. It has, for the most part, become dormant and now the county wants to reinvigorate it as an additional source of economic development and commerce. County Economic Development Director...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval

GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

Concerns about ‘missing mayor’ and stop work orders plague South Blooming Grove

South Blooming Grove residents say Mayor George Kalaj has been missing from his duties as an elected official for two months. News 12 headed to Village Hall Friday to find out where Kalaj is, following multiple complaints. News 12's Blaise Gomez was met by Assistant Mayor Joel Stern, who was recording with his cellphone as News 12 entered the building.
Page Six

Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa

The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use

GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
GOSHEN, NY
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

News Briefs: January 27

Greenwich Fire Dept. Dispatched to Help Westchester County. On January 19th, The Greenwich Fire Department received a request for aid from Westchester County. The Sound Beach Water Rescue Unit/Dive Team was then dispatched to respond to the Westchester County Airport for an incident involving a missing aircraft. Later that evening, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area next to Rye Lake. Neither occupant of the aircraft survived.
GREENWICH, CT
Route Fifty

NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

