Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop gets GOP nod to run for county legislature
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Retired police officer Robert Faust, a Republican, is running for Dutchess County’s 15th Legislative District. Faust, a first-time candidate for public office, told Mid-Hudson News that he plans to bring his law enforcement knowledge to the legislature to protect the Wappinger community that he and his family have called home for more than two decades.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wappinger Republicans select Cavaccini over Thurston for town supervisor
TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Town of Wappinger Republican Committee met on Wednesday night and chose to endorse Dutchess County Legislator Joey Cavaccini over fellow Republican and incumbent Town Supervisor Dick Thurston. The results were overwhelming with Cavaccini receiving 29 votes with Thurston collecting only five. One committeeperson declined to vote.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to reinvigorate Foreign Trade Zone
GOSHEN – Foreign trade Zone No. 37 is based in Orange County, originally headquartered at New York Stewart International Airport. It has, for the most part, become dormant and now the county wants to reinvigorate it as an additional source of economic development and commerce. County Economic Development Director...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland Cider Works Buys Time In Legal Case That Threatens To Shutter The Operation
Neighbors Fighting The Cidery Do Not Want To Post A Bond. The tortured legal dispute over the continued operations of Rockland Cider Works at the Van Houten farm in Orangeburg continued this week in Rockland County Supreme Court, leaving just about every party up in the air. At the Jan....
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval
GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
News 12
Concerns about ‘missing mayor’ and stop work orders plague South Blooming Grove
South Blooming Grove residents say Mayor George Kalaj has been missing from his duties as an elected official for two months. News 12 headed to Village Hall Friday to find out where Kalaj is, following multiple complaints. News 12's Blaise Gomez was met by Assistant Mayor Joel Stern, who was recording with his cellphone as News 12 entered the building.
Gov. Kathy Hochul in ‘awkward’ exchange with critic Melissa DeRosa
The bite is back in NYC’s power dining scene! Gov. Kathy Hochul was spotted having an “awkward” exchange with one of her most vocal political critics this week: former top Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa. Spies at the Capital Grille on East 42nd Street told Page Six they spotted Hochul approach DeRosa in a booth at the eatery that’s known as a political and media power den. “Melissa was sitting in a booth and Hochul came over to her,” an amused observer told us, adding, “Melissa has become a regular critic of the governor.” The spy added, “Melissa was in...
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
3 Long Island school districts named on state report of districts dealing with fiscal stress
A total of fourteen school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Committee continues discussions about Valley View land use
GOSHEN – The Orange County-owned Valley View nursing home sits on over 100 acres of land in the Town of Goshen and the legislature’s Valley View Advisory Committee is continuing its discussions about possible alternative uses for that property. On Wednesday, the group, led by Legislator Michael Amo,...
cityandstateny.com
The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police
Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
Mid-Hudson News Network
NAACP leader condemns Newburgh school board’s treatment of incident involving teachers
The three women and one man posted remarks viewed as inappropriate after a teacher took a photo of a braid found on the floor belonging to an African American girl and suggesting it was a snake. The teachers were suspended with pay by the school board and recently allowed to...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Environmental experts warn Indian Point owner plans to discharge radioactive waste into Hudson River
Environmental experts warn that the discharge into Hudson River could impact about 100,000 people and seven surrounding municipalities.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: January 27
Greenwich Fire Dept. Dispatched to Help Westchester County. On January 19th, The Greenwich Fire Department received a request for aid from Westchester County. The Sound Beach Water Rescue Unit/Dive Team was then dispatched to respond to the Westchester County Airport for an incident involving a missing aircraft. Later that evening, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area next to Rye Lake. Neither occupant of the aircraft survived.
NYC Mayor Eliminates More than 4,300 Vacant Job Openings
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. If you can’t fill ’em, get rid of ’em. With tens of thousands of unfilled government jobs and precarious economic headwinds, New York City directed its agencies to eliminate half of the vacant city-funded full-time positions in a bid to help find savings in the budget.
Comments / 1