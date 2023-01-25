Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: ‘The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day by vowing to ensure that the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II will never be repeated. “Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and exactly 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp....
Cleveland Jewish News
Holocaust becoming more acknowledged in Arab world—report
Recognition and teaching of the Holocaust have spread to countries where they were previously uncommon, including Arab states and countries in Africa, according to a new report. The report, titled “For a Righteous Cause” and published on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023 by the Center for the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Germany’s liberal rabbinical association expels rabbi at center of sweeping scandal
BERLIN (JTA) – The embattled Rabbi Walter Homolka, accused of abuse of power at the liberal rabbinical seminary he founded, has suffered yet another consequence: expulsion from Germany’s liberal rabbinical association. The expulsion does not affect any work that Homolka might do as a rabbi or professor in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Never forget the Holocaust survivors detained in Mauritius
The story of German ocean liner MS St. Louis, whose more than 900 Jewish refugees the Roosevelt administration turned away in 1939, proving a death sentence for 255, is famous. Lesser known is that of the three ships that arrived in the British Mandate Palestine in December 1940, only to earn the unfortunate distinction of becoming the lone instance where World War II refugees were deported elsewhere.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog to address EU Parliament to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday will address the European Parliament to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, held annually on Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. Herzog will deliver the main speech at a special session attended by lawmakers and Shoah survivors. Herzog...
Cleveland Jewish News
Exhibit on displaced persons camps opens at UN in New York
For Holocaust survivors, the days and months following the liberation of the concentration camps often felt like the world had ended and they now had to deal with the aftermath. Those feelings came streaming back on Tuesday during the opening of an exhibit at United Nations headquarters in New York...
Cleveland Jewish News
A refugee from the Nazis, she helped create the Haganah and IDF canine units
Esther Cohen was born in 1930 in Würzburg, Germany, as Else Karola Sichel. Her family fled before the Holocaust and she subsequently joined the Haganah militia and later the IDF’s canine division, the Oketz Unit. “I remember the Nazi rise to power and Hitler visiting my town,” Cohen...
Germany defiant that ‘lockstep’ with US on weapons is the best for Ukraine
Germany’s government is defiant, maintaining that its lockstep approach to weapons deliveries is the best way to support Ukraine, and the only way it can do so while keeping its domestic public on side. Allies of Chancellor Olaf Scholz accuse his critics of being “dedicated” to making him a scapegoat.
Cleveland Jewish News
European Parliament unveils its first Holocaust memorial
The European Parliament building in Brussels now has its first-ever Holocaust memorial—a reproduction of Felix Nussbaum’s 1939 oil painting “The Refugee” from Yad Vashem: The World Holocaust Remembrance Center’s collection. The work depicts a desperate man slumped over before a table bearing a globe and...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The nation grieves with the families of those murdered’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended his condolences on Saturday night to the families of the victims of the two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem in the previous 24 hours. “My heart breaks at news of the horrific terror attacks over Shabbat in Jerusalem. We have lost seven innocent civilians in a murderous terror attack, who had only just welcomed Shabbat into their homes and communities. May their memories be a blessing,” said Herzog in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Will EU-Israel Association Council proceed with warming ties?
After several years of delays due to disagreements on what the Europeans call West Bank settlements, the E.U.-Israel Association Council met in Brussels on Oct. 3, with Israel represented by the so-called “change government” of then-Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Founded in 1995 and beginning full-scale operation in 2000,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Twitter insufficiently anti-antisemitic, German lawsuit alleges
A lawsuit filed in Germany—where Holocaust denial is illegal—accuses Twitter of failing to sufficiently police antisemitic tweets. The suit, which the European Union of Jewish Students and nonprofit HateAid filed jointly in a regional Berlin court, alleges that Twitter did not delete six antisemitic posts and refused to delete a tweet that denied the Holocaust.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Jews who give money to Harvard are dumb’
In an era when popular culture and academic elites celebrate woke ideas about equity and socialism while denigrating equality and capitalism, do Americans still value those who work hard to achieve business success? Clearly not, and according to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, the cost of this cultural shift is enormous, both financially and politically.
