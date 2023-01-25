Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended his condolences on Saturday night to the families of the victims of the two terrorist attacks in Jerusalem in the previous 24 hours. “My heart breaks at news of the horrific terror attacks over Shabbat in Jerusalem. We have lost seven innocent civilians in a murderous terror attack, who had only just welcomed Shabbat into their homes and communities. May their memories be a blessing,” said Herzog in a statement.

14 HOURS AGO