ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information...
Idaho8.com

Justice Department announces new arrests in plot to kill New York-based journalist directed from Iran

The Justice Department announced new arrests Friday in a plot to kill a New York-based journalist and human rights activist who is critical of the Iranian government. The three men charged, who are allegedly part of an Eastern European criminal organization with ties to Iran, are facing murder-for-hire and money laundering charges for plotting to kill journalist Masih Alinejad.
BROOKLYN, NY
Idaho8.com

Drones attack military plant in Iran: Tehran

Drones attacked a military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, Tehran said on Sunday. “An explosion has occurred in one of the military centers affiliated to the Ministry of Defense,” the deputy head of security for Isfahan Governorate Mohammad Reza Jan-Nesari told the semi-official Fars News Agency.
Idaho8.com

Earthquake in Iran kills at least 2, injures hundreds

At least two people were killed, and more than 300 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time. Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported the earthquake hit the city of Khoy, West Azerbaijan province, in northwest Iran, around 9:44 p.m. local time, citing the Iranian Seismological Center in Tehran.
Idaho8.com

‘A ginormous can of worms’: How a fight over snow crabs could lead to a win for oil drilling access

A legal fight in Norway over snow crabs could end up having big implications for access to oil in the Arctic. This week Norway’s Supreme Court is hearing a case about whether Latvian trawlers are able to catch snow crab — a cold water species whose leg meat is popular in countries including the United States and Japan — in a wide swath of water around Svalbard.
Idaho8.com

US military operation kills senior ISIS leader in Somalia

A US military operation killed a senior ISIS leader and 10 members of the terror group in northern Somalia on Wednesday, two senior Biden administration officials said on Thursday. “From a mountainous cave complex in northern Somalia, Bilal al-Sudani is assessed to have supported ISIS’ expansion and activities across Africa...
Idaho8.com

Controversial cuisine: Fish head pie and ‘devil’s dung’

This week in travel news, we bring you fish head pie, “devil’s dung,” mummified crocodiles and a cane toad named Toadzilla. Also, we want to hear your craziest, wildest travel stories. Tell us your hair-raising adventures. We’ve all had trips that didn’t go according to plan. Maybe...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy