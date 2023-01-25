Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge
A Scott man is charged with attempted murder after a Friday morning home invasion and shooting.
Lafayette couple arrested for second degree cruelty to juvenile
On January 26 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital, a two-year-old female brought in with extensive burns on her body.
Morgan City man arrested on attempted 2nd degree murder charges
A Morgan City man was arrested on attempted second degree murder charges after a shooting Friday night.
theadvocate.com
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed. The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday. Investigators are checking...
18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette couple arrested after 2-year-old hospitalized for extensive burns, drug ingestion
A Lafayette woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on child cruelty counts after a toddler was brought to an area hospital with extensive burns over more than half of her body. Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s youth services section responded to a local hospital around 6 p.m. Thursday...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she was booked into jail
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee Mandy Miller received special treatment Friday when she was booked into the parish jail on serious felony charges after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the department. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was there as Miller surrendered. She pulled up...
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
theadvocate.com
Man who pleaded guilty in Baton Rouge murder-for-hire case dies at Angola, officials say
A confessed hit man set to testify in the domestic murder-for-hire case against a former Baton Rouge car dealer was found dead Friday in a state prison, authorities said. According to spokesman Ken Pastorick, staff found Tyler Ashpaugh unresponsive in his cell and "immediately initiated life saving measures" before Prison EMS brought him to the prison infirmary, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall. Police have put out a warrant for Nykeesha Boudoin on the charge of felony theft. She is accused of stealing a pair of Versace sunglasses from the retailer in early […]
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
18-year-old shot in Central City, woman injured in cross fire
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lafayette area, that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and a woman injured as she tried to run away from the shooting.
wbrz.com
Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and one is injured after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue. Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire....
Two girls arrested in Jennings High lockdown
The school was on lockdown after a threat was called in; while deputies were there sweeping the school more threats were called in. They traced the calls and booked two girls with terrorizing.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying shooter of bridge office
Detectives are investigating an aggravated criminal damage complaint that occurred on January 13, 2023. The incident occurred at 8:00 PM
kadn.com
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KADN) — Attorneys for the four people facing rape charges after 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks was fatally struck by a car say they will prove that their clients are innocent. "As the facts of this case continue to come forth, we believe that intent and...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects that shot at bridge office
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who fired a weapon into a bridge operations office.
Comments / 3