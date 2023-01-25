ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm

The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed. The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday. Investigators are checking...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
PAULINA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man who pleaded guilty in Baton Rouge murder-for-hire case dies at Angola, officials say

A confessed hit man set to testify in the domestic murder-for-hire case against a former Baton Rouge car dealer was found dead Friday in a state prison, authorities said. According to spokesman Ken Pastorick, staff found Tyler Ashpaugh unresponsive in his cell and "immediately initiated life saving measures" before Prison EMS brought him to the prison infirmary, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA

