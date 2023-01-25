Prep Basketball Roundup: Wyoming East, James Monroe, Nicholas County and Midland trail win Tuesday

File Photo by Tina Laney

Wyoming East 63, Greenbrier West 43

Charmco – Wyoming East jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead an breezed by Greenbrier West 63-43 Tuesday.

Garrett Mitchell scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Cole Lambert added 16 points for the Warriors.

Jacob Howard added 10 points and Bryson Huff scored nine the East (10-3) who hosts Mingo Central Friday.

Dale Boone led the Cavaliers with 16 points and Michael Kanode added eight. Greenbrier West (4-8) travels to Summers County Friday.

WE: 22 18 10 13 – 63

GW: 12 12 9 10 – 43

Wyoming East

Garrett Mitchell 20, Cole Lambert 16, Bryson Huff 9, Jacob Howard 10, Jackson Danielson 2, Dacoda Cooper 3, Zach Hunt 3. Totals: 25 4-8 63.

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 5, Tanner Hagy 3, Kadin Parker 2, Matthew Thomas 2, Dale Boone 16, Chris Davis 2, Michael Kanode 8. Totals: 14 5-7 43.

3-pointers – WE: 9 (Mitchell 4, Lambert 2, Huff, Cooper, Hunt); GW: 5 (Hagy, Boone 4).

James Monroe 74, Montcalm 44

Montcalm – Class A No. 1 James Monroe pulled away from Montcalm in the second half en route to a 74-44 win.

Eli Allen scored 28 to lead the Mavs, while Josh Burks scored 13 and Cooper Ridgeway added 10.

Noah White led the Generals with 21 points and Tristen Cline scored 11 for the Generals.

James Monroe (14-2) hosts River View Friday, while Montcalm (9-5) hosts Twin Valley, Va. Friday.

JM: 17 17 18 22 – 74

M: 9 18 9 8 – 44

James Monroe

Josh Burks 13, Cooper Ridgeway 10, Eli Allen 28, Collin Fox 9, Juan Hopkins 6, Owen Jackson 8. Totals: 30 7-14 74

Montcalm

Noah White 21, Zach Fink 2, Tristen Cline 11, Nick Carver 8, Kobie Nunn 2. Totals: 15 8-9 44.

3-pointers – 7 (Burks 4, Allen 3): M: 6 (White 3, Cline, Carver 2).

Nicholas County 56, Independence 40

Summersville – The Grizzlies outscored Independence 37-12 in the middle quarters Tuesday night to defeat the Patriots 56-40.

Nicholas County (6-5) was led by Bryar Bailes with a game-high 18 points, followed by Ethan Collins with 12 points and Cole Brown with 10.

Independence (3-9) had 17 from Cyrus Goodson and eight from Corey Shumate.

The Grizzlies travel to Midland Trail Thursday, while Independence travels to Greater Beckley Tuesday.

I: 12 6 6 16 – 40

NC: 14 16 21 5 – 56

Independence

Cyrus Goodson 17, Jordan James 2, Chris Lilly 2, Sylas Nelson 5, Corey Shumate 8, Colton Hughes 2, Zach Smith 2, Jordan Harvey 2. Totals: 16 7-18 40.

Nicholas County

Cole Brown 10, Bryar Bailes 18, Trey Stump 5, Ethan Collins 12, Isaiah Miner 2, Jaxson Morriston 4, Austin Altizer 5. Totals: 22 9-13 56.

3-pointers – I: 1 (Goodson); NC: 3 (Brown 2, Bailes).

Midland Trail 86, Richwood 35

Richwood – Midland Trail made 36 field goals on the night and rolled past Richwood 86-35 Tuesday.

The Patriots had five players score in double figures led by Justin Cooper and Matt Light with 13 points apiece. Jackson Young added 12, while Levi Skaggs and Eli Campbell each had 11 points.

Grant Russell led the Lumberjacks with 14 points.

Midland Trail (7-3) hosts Nicholas County Thursday. Richwood travels to Webster County Friday.

MT: 24 24 19 19 – 86

R: 0 14 14 7 – 35

Midland Trail

Eli Campbell 11, Matt Light 13, Cody Harrell 8, Jaden Gladwell 4, T.C. Perry 7, Justin Cooper 13, Landon Syner 2, David Moore 2, Jackson Young 12, Levi Skaggs 11, Gage Johnson 3. Totals: 36 7-9 86.

Richwood

Tyler Barnhouse 2, Grant Russell 14, Cooper Donahue 7, Aiden Miller 6, Trae Trivolette 2, Adryan Frame 2, Dacota O’Dell 2. Totals: 15 1-1 35.

3-pointers – MT: 6 (Campbell 2, Light 3, Skaggs); R: 4 (Russell 2, Donahue, Miller).

West Logan Cristian 58, Greater Beckley Christian 47

Williamson – Greater Beckley Christian dropped a road contest Tuesday, 58-47 against West Logan Christian.

John Rose led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Aaron Hall scored 13 and Kash Hendrix added eight.

Nick Knox led West Logan with 19 points and Jacob Walls scored 13 points.

Greater Beckley Christian hosts Mount Hope Christian Friday.

GBC: 9 7 14 17 – 47

WLC: 16 12 19 11 – 58

Greater Beckley

John Rose 19, Aaron Hall 13, Kash Hendrix 8, Hunter Laxton 4, Averyk Woodson 3. Totals: 18 8-15 47.

West Logan Christian

Andrew Cozart 8, James Scites 2, Jacob Walls 13, Jordan Adams 10, Nick Knox 19, Zay Sherod 6. Totals: 25 5-10 58.

3-pointers – GBC 3 (Rose, Hendrix 2); WLC: 3 (Cozart 2, Knox)