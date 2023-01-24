Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
2minutemedicine.com
Loneliness is associated with new onset mental health problems
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, loneliness at baseline was associated with new onset of depression. 2. Additionally, there was a positive association between loneliness and both anxiety and self-harm. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Research suggests that those with longstanding mental health disorders are at the highest risk...
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
Autistic people and people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often experience anxiety and depression. When these conditions occur together, though – as they often do – it can be hard to unpick which one is contributing the most to poor mental health. Our latest study aimed to find out.
scitechdaily.com
ADHD Persists Throughout Life – Strongly Linked to Mental Health Issues Like Anxiety and Depression
A new UK study shows adults with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with autism. Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK.
Medical News Today
Insomnia: Is it a mental illness?
There is a close link between insomnia and many mental health conditions. Many people with a mental health condition also experience insomnia. Insomnia may also increase the risk for mental health conditions. Insomnia is a sleep disorder that causes people to have difficulty falling or staying asleep or to wake...
News Channel Nebraska
The Four Borderline Personality Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://alterbehavioralhealth.com/mental-illness/the-four-borderline-personality-disorders/. When a person hears the term “borderline personality disorder (BPD),” confusion often follows. This term represents numerous disorders, each of which varies in severity and symptoms. Understanding the complexities of and distinctions between such mental health conditions can often be perplexing. Prevalence of Borderline...
MedicalXpress
Mental health: It's not always good to talk
Few of us would question the need to break the silence around mental illness. Countless campaigns have drilled into us that such silence is harmful and that we should try to break it wherever we find it. Britain Get Talking is one such campaign. It launched with a splash on...
Don't Mix Alcohol Abuse with Bipolar Illness
As a former mental health nurse and recovering alcoholic, I write a lot about alcohol use and mental health. To my mind, not enough has been done to educate the general public about the dangers of alcohol use combined with mental illness. In particular, serious mental illnesses like bipolar disorder may react very badly to excessive alcohol use. It's time we draw more attention to horrible combination of alcoholism and mental health issues. I have witnessed many people fall through the cracks in the health care system and I myself have struggled with severe depression and anxiety that resolved when I quit drinking. Without this discussion, many people who struggle with mental illness may be disproportionately harmed by combining alcohol with their mental illness.
MedicalXpress
Sleep disorders in parents and children associated with more parental stress, study finds
The rate of parental stress is greater among parents who have sleep disorders themselves, or have children with sleep disorders, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Ray Merrill and Kayla Slavik of Brigham Young University, U.S., and colleagues. Sleep and stress...
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
MedicalXpress
Poor literacy linked to worse mental health worldwide, study shows
People with poor literacy battle more mental health problems worldwide, according to new research from the University of East Anglia. A new study published today is the first to look at the global picture of literacy and mental health. Fourteen percent of the world's population still has little or no...
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Schizophrenia and Depression?
Mood symptoms can be expected in schizophrenia, but many people don’t realize how common it is to live with schizophrenia and depression. Receiving a schizophrenia diagnosis can feel daunting. It generally means you’ve been experiencing symptoms of psychosis — episodes when your brain is unable to distinguish between what’s real and what isn’t.
psychologytoday.com
The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Written by guest author and SelfWorks' therapist, Megan Lothian LCSW. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change as it relates to mental health. 30 years ago, the greatest public health threats to teenagers were binge drinking, drunk driving, pregnancy, and smoking. These have since been replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health difficulties among adolescents. Emergency room visits have risen sharply for anxiety, mood disorders, and self-harm since 2019, and for young people ages 10 to 24, suicide rates rose 60 percent since 2018, according to the CDC. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that all children and adolescents (ages 8-18) are screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and other disorders.
MedicalXpress
Generational inequalities in mental health accelerated during COVID-19 pandemic, suggests study
Core symptoms of anxiety and depression were more common among younger generations compared to older age groups during the COVID-19 outbreak—with the gap between young and old widening further during the pandemic, according to a new study by UCL and King's College London. Published today in Psychological Medicine, the...
Parents worry about growing post-pandemic youth mental health crisis
Story at a glance A growing youth mental health crisis is fueling concern among parents as children and teens continue to struggle after returning to school in person. Young people’s mental health declined sharply in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed and most students were learning remotely. School administrators and…
bccolonels.com
Adolescent Addiction
In their adolescent years, many feel the want or need to experiment with alcohol and drugs. Unfortunately, teenagers don’t often link their actions to consequences. Teens have a tendency of thinking that they are indestructible and immune to the problems that others experience. While some experiment and stop, or occasionally use without any real repercussions or problems, many suffer from addiction. The problem with addiction is that most don’t even know that they’re addicted to something. Addiction is when one develops a dependency on something, whether it be drugs, alcohol, or something that is as ordinary as coffee. It’s difficult to determine which adolescents are going to experiment and quit or become addicted. However, teens at risk for developing a dependency on alcohol or drugs include those with a family history of substance use problems, those who are depressed, those with low self-esteem, and those who feel like they don’t fit in or are out of the mainstream.
Healthline
Sleep Disorders: How Parental Stress Can Rise With Family Sleeping Difficulties
Researchers say sleep disorders in adults as well as children in a household can increase parental stress levels. They note that stress can also produce poor quality sleep in return. Among the recommendations for better quality sleep are maintaining a consistent bedtime and nighttime routine. If you or a child...
