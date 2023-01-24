In their adolescent years, many feel the want or need to experiment with alcohol and drugs. Unfortunately, teenagers don’t often link their actions to consequences. Teens have a tendency of thinking that they are indestructible and immune to the problems that others experience. While some experiment and stop, or occasionally use without any real repercussions or problems, many suffer from addiction. The problem with addiction is that most don’t even know that they’re addicted to something. Addiction is when one develops a dependency on something, whether it be drugs, alcohol, or something that is as ordinary as coffee. It’s difficult to determine which adolescents are going to experiment and quit or become addicted. However, teens at risk for developing a dependency on alcohol or drugs include those with a family history of substance use problems, those who are depressed, those with low self-esteem, and those who feel like they don’t fit in or are out of the mainstream.

