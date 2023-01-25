ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Girls Basketball Roundup: Summers, Nicholas and James Monroe earn wins

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
 3 days ago
File Photo by Heather Belcher

Nicholas County 54, Shady Spring 48

Shady Spring – The third quarter proved to be the difference Tuesday as Shady Spring fell 54-48 to visiting Nicholas County.

The Tigers were outscored 20-11 in the third frame, yielding their three-point halftime advantage.

Austyn Barnes led Shady with 17 points while sister Kylee Barnes scored 13. Kendra Pizzino added nine on three 3s.

Alexis O’Dell led Nicholas with 16 points in the win while Adrienne Truman scored 14.

NC: 13 8 20 13 – 54

SS: 9 15 11 13 – 48

Nicholas County

Adrienne Truman 14, Lilly Meadows 3, Olivia Stone 4, Mason Stone 15, Jenna Grose 2, Alexis O’Dell 16

Shady Spring

Kendra Pizzino 9, Kylee Barnes 13, Austyn Barnes 17, Kendall Lilly 5, Megan Hendrick 2, Gracie McCallister 2

3-point goals – NC: ; SS: 6 (Pizzino 3, K. Barnes 3)

Summers County 61, Bluefield 32

Hinton – Summers County worked out of an offensive lull to beat Bluefield 61-32 Tuesday in Hinton.

The Lady Bobcats placed there in double figures with Avery Lilly, Gracie Harvey and Abby Persinger filling up the scoring column.

Krisalyn Dowell led Bluefield with 11 points.

Summers will travel to Nicholas County on Friday.

B: 5 8 6 13 – 32

SC: 8 20 17 16 – 61

Bluefield

Melania Hayes 2, Krisalyn Dowell 11, Desiray Jackson 1, Cara Brown 6, Adrienne Brown 4, Arionna Dowell 8

Summers County

Liv Meadow 9, Avery Lilly 12, Gracie Harvey 11, Abby Persinger 12, Sullivan Pivont 9, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyenne Smith 4, Kaylee Jones 2

3-point goals – B: 0 ; SC: 3 (Lilly 3)

James Monroe 91, Montcalm 26

Montcalm – James Monroe raced out to a 50-12 halftime lead, cruising to a 91-26 win at Montclair Tuesday evening.

Haley Hunnicutt led the way for the Mavs with 21 points while Maggi Boroski scored in double figures as well with 20 points.

Summer Williams led Montcalm with 12 points in the loss.

James Monroe (12-4), ranked No. 5 in Class A will host No. 6 Greenbrier West on Wednesday.

JM: 21 29 17 24 – 91

M: 6 6 10 4 – 26

James Monroe

A. Hines 19, M. Meadows 11, C. Shires 5, M. Boroski 20, H. Hunnicutt 21, A. Dunlap 3, A. Clarkson 2, B. Thomas 10

Montcalm

Mady Hudgins 8, Hayley Kendrick 2, Tori Sizemore 4, Summer Williams 12

