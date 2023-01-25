Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Watch Tuned BMW X6 M50i With 670 HP Reach 180 MPH On Autobahn
The BMW X6 is a stylish luxury crossover in its basic form and a Nurburgring natural when it dons the full-fat M suit. In between is the X6 M50i, a potent middle child capable of gobbling up miles of Autobahn at triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat. But the X6...
A 335-HP VW ID Buzz GTX Is Coming Because the World Needs More Sport Vans
Aaron Cole / The DriveWith that much oomph and all-wheel drive, the ID Buzz GTX should better align with U.S. buyers' priority of going faster, everywhere.
Carscoops
Bonkers Porsche 944 Converted To A Six-Wheeler Pickup Has A $188,000 Price Tag
While we have seen pickup conversions based on different kinds of vehicles, the Porsche 944 makes the case for the most unusual donor car. The pictured one-off with three axles, a removable roof, and several parts from various Porsche models is listed for sale in Germany, with an asking price of €175,000 ($188,508).
Tesla Rival Lucid's Shares Soar on Takeover Speculation
Shares of Lucid Motors rose on Friday after rumors of being acquired by a Saudi Arabia fund.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn
The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
Carscoops
Chevy Rumored To Boost Updated Base Corvette C8 To Over 500 HP
Chevrolet has been slowly improving the C8 Corvette ever since it was introduced for the 2020 model year. Now, though, the mid-engine supercar is expected to get another subtle bump in power thanks to powertrain modifications. GM Authority reports that the C8 Corvette Stingray has been spotted testing with odd...
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Carscoops
2024 Bentley Continental GT And GTC Spied Sporting Subtle Styling Changes
The Bentley Continental GT and GTC have reached middle age, so the company is working on a relatively small facelift. Caught undergoing cold weather testing, the prototypes don’t look too remarkable at first glance. While the massive light bar undoubtedly draws attention, we’re more interested in the subtle styling tweaks that include a lightly revised front bumper and an updated grille. We can also see camouflage on the headlights and this suggests they’ll be freshened as well.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
Carscoops
Porsche Vision 357 Rendered To Production Reality
This story contains renderings created by Theottle, who’s neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The Porsche Vision 357 was presented last night purely as a design study, but since its debut, we kept wondering how it would look in production form. Independent digital artist Theophilus Chin took the challenge and rendered this modern homage to the Porsche 356 into (digital) reality using bits and pieces from other production models.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 emerges as track monster after Pikes Peak crash
Unplugged Performance has turned its crashed Tesla Model 3 into the most aerodynamically aggressive Tesla ever created. Watching the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 crash at the Pikes Peak hill climb was devastating. Not only because of the potential for injury to the driver, but also for all of the lost progress on what had been one of UP’s most successful track toys. But from that fire, that same Model 3 has emerged as the “Bionic Phoenix.” With potentially the most aggressive aerodynamics package a Tesla has ever been adorned with, it is ready to take on anything.
teslarati.com
Porsche dominates Formula E’s first races
Porsche and Porsche-powered teams have quickly dominated in the first two races of the Formula E calendar. TAG Heuer Porsche driver, Pascal Wehrlein, took first place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, yesterday, following a nail-biting second-place finish in Mexico City two weeks ago. Similarly, Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti Autosport traded off first and second position with Wehrlein, taking his Porsche-powered gen 3 car to a first-place finish in Mexico and second in Saudi Arabia. Leading to the question, are the Porsche-powered teams in for a dominating season?
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi production specs: powertrain, battery, Megacharger output, and more
The Tesla Semi has already been delivered to its first customers, but the actual production specs of the vehicle remain largely unknown or unconfirmed at best. Fortunately, a recent trip to PepsiCo’s Frito Lay facility in Modesto, Caifornia has provided some details that otherwise reveal the Tesla Semi production specs.
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk says Tesla’s competition can’t be seen with a telescope, but the company admits Chinese EV makers are ‘scary’
Tesla has been head and shoulders above competitors in the electric vehicle field for some time due to its maturity as a company and expertise in EV engineering. The fact that very few companies can say they have been developing electric vehicles for as long as Tesla has is where the company’s true advantage lies.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 1.8-million vehicle target for 2023 is a sign of a more mature automaker (Opinion)
It’s no secret that Tesla has a very big tendency to shoot for extremely ambitious targets. Elon Musk is certainly guilty of this, as he tends to announce extremely aggressive timetables and goals that eventually become delayed. But in Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call, the company did something different — it noted that it was aiming for 1.8 million vehicles for 2023.
teslarati.com
Toyota CEO steps down, opening up possibility of new EV strategy
Long-time Toyota CEO and grandson to the company’s founder, Akio Toyoda, has announced that he will leave his position later this year. Lexus head Koji Sato will replace him. Mr. Toyoda is known not only for his relation to the founder of the largest automotive company in the world,...
