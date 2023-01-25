ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Motor1.com

Watch Tuned BMW X6 M50i With 670 HP Reach 180 MPH On Autobahn

The BMW X6 is a stylish luxury crossover in its basic form and a Nurburgring natural when it dons the full-fat M suit. In between is the X6 M50i, a potent middle child capable of gobbling up miles of Autobahn at triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat. But the X6...
Carscoops

Bonkers Porsche 944 Converted To A Six-Wheeler Pickup Has A $188,000 Price Tag

While we have seen pickup conversions based on different kinds of vehicles, the Porsche 944 makes the case for the most unusual donor car. The pictured one-off with three axles, a removable roof, and several parts from various Porsche models is listed for sale in Germany, with an asking price of €175,000 ($188,508).
Motor1.com

Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch

The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
Carscoops

Chevy Rumored To Boost Updated Base Corvette C8 To Over 500 HP

Chevrolet has been slowly improving the C8 Corvette ever since it was introduced for the 2020 model year. Now, though, the mid-engine supercar is expected to get another subtle bump in power thanks to powertrain modifications. GM Authority reports that the C8 Corvette Stingray has been spotted testing with odd...
Carscoops

Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP

Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Carscoops

2024 Bentley Continental GT And GTC Spied Sporting Subtle Styling Changes

The Bentley Continental GT and GTC have reached middle age, so the company is working on a relatively small facelift. Caught undergoing cold weather testing, the prototypes don’t look too remarkable at first glance. While the massive light bar undoubtedly draws attention, we’re more interested in the subtle styling tweaks that include a lightly revised front bumper and an updated grille. We can also see camouflage on the headlights and this suggests they’ll be freshened as well.
Carscoops

Porsche Vision 357 Rendered To Production Reality

This story contains renderings created by Theottle, who’s neither related to nor endorsed by Porsche. The Porsche Vision 357 was presented last night purely as a design study, but since its debut, we kept wondering how it would look in production form. Independent digital artist Theophilus Chin took the challenge and rendered this modern homage to the Porsche 356 into (digital) reality using bits and pieces from other production models.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 emerges as track monster after Pikes Peak crash

Unplugged Performance has turned its crashed Tesla Model 3 into the most aerodynamically aggressive Tesla ever created. Watching the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 crash at the Pikes Peak hill climb was devastating. Not only because of the potential for injury to the driver, but also for all of the lost progress on what had been one of UP’s most successful track toys. But from that fire, that same Model 3 has emerged as the “Bionic Phoenix.” With potentially the most aggressive aerodynamics package a Tesla has ever been adorned with, it is ready to take on anything.
teslarati.com

Porsche dominates Formula E’s first races

Porsche and Porsche-powered teams have quickly dominated in the first two races of the Formula E calendar. TAG Heuer Porsche driver, Pascal Wehrlein, took first place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, yesterday, following a nail-biting second-place finish in Mexico City two weeks ago. Similarly, Jake Dennis of Avalanche Andretti Autosport traded off first and second position with Wehrlein, taking his Porsche-powered gen 3 car to a first-place finish in Mexico and second in Saudi Arabia. Leading to the question, are the Porsche-powered teams in for a dominating season?
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi production specs: powertrain, battery, Megacharger output, and more

The Tesla Semi has already been delivered to its first customers, but the actual production specs of the vehicle remain largely unknown or unconfirmed at best. Fortunately, a recent trip to PepsiCo’s Frito Lay facility in Modesto, Caifornia has provided some details that otherwise reveal the Tesla Semi production specs.
MODESTO, CA
MotorAuthority

BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT

Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s 1.8-million vehicle target for 2023 is a sign of a more mature automaker (Opinion)

It’s no secret that Tesla has a very big tendency to shoot for extremely ambitious targets. Elon Musk is certainly guilty of this, as he tends to announce extremely aggressive timetables and goals that eventually become delayed. But in Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call, the company did something different — it noted that it was aiming for 1.8 million vehicles for 2023.
teslarati.com

Toyota CEO steps down, opening up possibility of new EV strategy

Long-time Toyota CEO and grandson to the company’s founder, Akio Toyoda, has announced that he will leave his position later this year. Lexus head Koji Sato will replace him. Mr. Toyoda is known not only for his relation to the founder of the largest automotive company in the world,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy