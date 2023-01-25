ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

RNln
3d ago

Criminal use of guns is a symptom of the root causes of violence today. It is NOT the disease. The decay of moral values, of respect for the law, and of regard for the rights of others is what has put us on this path! This is also becoming increasingly evident by the fact that younger teenagers have become the predominant shooters today. They obviously have the guns illegally. What laws can be passed to stop that? No, this is a problem in our families, in our schools, in our communities. Blaming guns for the atrocities committed by these shooters is pure deflection, which accomplishes nothing. It's time to get busy doing the hard work needed to stop the violence.

