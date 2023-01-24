Seagate Technology STX shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected 2023 Q2 results. Seagate reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $0.10. This is a 93.36 percent decrease over earnings of $2.41 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.89 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. This is a 39.35 percent decrease over sales of $3.12 billion the same period last year.

