gamblingnews.com
Technamin Strengthens African Ambitions with New Regional Manager
This time, the company is bringing Hmayak Manukyan as regional director for Africa, which is a highly-promising market where Technamin wants to establish its footprint in a more permanent capacity. Technamin Brings Capable Expert to Boost African Pivot. Manukyan is an experienced business leader who is familiar with the market...
americanmilitarynews.com
US ‘CHIPS’ Act was turning point in China competition, Intel CEO says
The U.S. and China have been competing over the global supply chain of semiconductors and computer chips, but Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a recent interview that the U.S. passage of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS and Science) Act would be a turning point in this competition between the U.S. and China.
Converging Business and Society for Sustainable Supply Chains
A recent Oxford Economics survey of global supply chain decision-makers revealed an interesting finding. While 88% of them had created a sustainability mission statement, only 52% had actually executed them. Moreover, only 21% seemed to have visibility into their supplier sourcing of sustainable products. The emergence of supply chains as...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
agupdate.com
Supply chain disruption impacts linger
There is no question the 2020 pandemic had a significant impact on global and domestic supply chains, available labor and workforce participation, and parts and equipment inventories. And, after three years, the impacts linger. A recent AEM survey of 179 manufacturers revealed that 98% of equipment manufacturers are still battling with an unreliable supply chain — and over half (58%) are experiencing worsening conditions.
cryptonewsz.com
Brave Group announces its alliance with Animoca Brands to boost Web3 initiatives
The Brave Group takes immense pleasure and feels extremely proud in making its formal announcement of having forged a capital and business alliance with Animoca Brands Japan. The aim and intention behind this were to give wings to their carefully planned mission, Strike Wonder in 8 billion hearts. In their opinion, in order to achieve this, it is indeed the need of the hour to completely focus on the ultimate form of development, where their IPs, together with the proper usage of Web3, are concerned.
wpgxfox28.com
5Th Wheel Garners Global Acclaim After Their Products Showcased Innovative Strength at the 2023 CES Exhibition
World's largest consumer electronics exhibition known as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) came to an end on January 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. With many notable brands taking part in the show, renowned smart travel brand 5th Wheel also participated. With this being 5th Wheel’s very first CES show, the brand showcased its own full-link product series. The showcase gave people a glimpse into 5th Wheel’s outstanding industrial manufacturing and its cutting-edge research and development, which allows the company to create highly durable and long-lasting urban travel gear.
Development partners commit $30 billion to food production in Africa
DAKAR, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, the president of the African Development Bank said on Friday at the close of a summit on food security on the continent.
Crown Holdings, Inc. announces multiple awards for packaging design in global competitions in 2022
Crown Holdings, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., reflected Wednesday on a series of awards the company received throughout 2022. The company said its global teams received several awards for its packaging design over the year, including ones at The Canmaker Summit, the Asia CanTech conference, and the International Metal Decorating & Packaging Association (IMDPA) conference. […] The post Crown Holdings, Inc. announces multiple awards for packaging design in global competitions in 2022 appeared first on Transportation Today.
CNBC
Another Covid surge in China is the global supply chain's biggest fear, but it may be overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
hstoday.us
NIST Joins Alliance to Promote Open Wireless Technologies and Supply Chains
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology has joined the O-RAN Alliance, a nonprofit organization made up of mobile network operators, vendors, and academic and government institutions working to make radio access network (RAN) technologies more open, intelligent and interoperable. RAN technologies allow devices to...
Vantage Data Centers Achieves Record Growth in 2022
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, continued its unprecedented growth in 2022, outperforming its previous record set in 2021. The company began developing four new campuses in Montreal, Berlin, Frankfurt and South Africa and opened 13 data centers across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, all supported by more than USD$3 billion of debt and equity financing raised throughout the year, including USD$368 million in green loans to advance sustainable developments in Quebec City, Canada, and Northern Virginia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005209/en/ Vantage’s first data center in Warsaw, Poland opened in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptonewsz.com
MagicSwap v2 is the first AMM in crypto backing NFTs &all ERC-20s via a single router
MagicSwap v2 happens to be the very first AMM in crypto, which suitably backs pools, in the case scenario of ERC-20s, as well as NFTs, all through just a sole router. It also happens to be providing the opportunity of carrying out the trading of all items existing in a game economy (fungible and non-fungible). Following the deliverance of the protocol, it will be backing ERC-20s, 721s, and 1155s. It will also possess the added capability of swiftly bringing in fresh NFT types with the usage of custom vaults.
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics has acquired New Market Waste Solutions in a move that advances the company's technology-driven customer service solutions. Michael Hess, Waste Harmonics founder, president and CEO, noted the positivity around the purchase. “This acquisition puts us in a great position to enhance and complement our efforts while leveraging our...
ffnews.com
Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project
Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
cryptonewsz.com
India should reduce TDS on crypto trade in the 2023 budget
Cryptocurrency in India is going through a process of legal identification. There is little surety if the country will legalize the digital currency considering that the digital rupee has started circulating in the market. An application of 1% TDS on the transfer of virtual digital assets worth more than ₹10,000/- has come under question by reports and experts.
supplychainquarterly.com
Economy, technology take center stage at JumpStart
Economic conditions and a heightened need for technology investment were key themes at this week’s SMC3 JumpStart conference, an annual supply chain event that brings together carriers, shippers, logistics services providers, and technology companies to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight market. More than 600 people turned out for this year’s event, held January 23-25 in Atlanta. Economists and industry leaders said a weakened freight environment that began last year will persist through the first half of this year, weighed down by uncertain macroeconomic conditions that may further dampen the U.S. and global economies. Bob Costello, chief economist for the American Trucking Associations (ATA), said during a panel discussion that the U.S. economy may be headed toward a recession later this year, but that he expects it to be short and mild. With freight markets already falling, he and other panelists said the industry will likely be among the first to recover, however. Some business leaders said freight conditions may improve in the second half of 2023, when retailers and brands begin to replenish depleted inventories, for example. “Because we saw this early, [we] should see a recovery earlier,” Costello said. The panel also said the slower pace of industry conditions represents a “settling back” following the rapid growth the logistics industry experienced from mid 2020 through mid 2022, driven by hyper-accelerated e-commerce growth—a trend they agreed has slowed down but they said will not reverse, and will therefore continue to drive demand for logistics services. A slower year ahead represents an opportunity for investment–especially in technology, according to conference speaker Renee Krug, CEO of supply chain software company Transflo. She advised attendees to focus on investing in back-office automation and customer-facing technologies that can help scale businesses for growth when conditions improve. She pointed to logistics investments by large retailers such as Amazon, WalMart, and BestBuy as examples: Amazon and WalMart are testing drone delivery in certain U.S. markets, and BestBuy has invested heavily in e-commerce capabilities, turning their stores into mini-fulfillment centers to meet demand for delivery and local pick up. Trucking and logistics businesses should likewise examine their own operations for ways to improve and prepare for growth, she said. The year ahead will be a “quieter year and a chance to get a lot done,” Krug said, adding that companies of all kinds are putting a sharper focus on freight and logistics in the wake of supply chain challenges that arose from the pandemic—another reason for logistics companies to be optimistic. “Freight is really an important part of every executive’s strategy,” she said, adding that companies care about logistics more than ever and are focused on finding ways to improve their supply chains.
generalaviationnews.com
New resource launches to promote aerospace careers
The Aircraft Electronics Association has added another workforce development tool to the aerospace industry’s belt by launching AeroCareers.net. The website is designed as a one-stop shop to help recruit and retain the next generation of talent, according to AEA officials. The new site offers a spotlight on career paths...
csengineermag.com
Xylem To Acquire Evoqua in $7.5 Billion All-Stock Transaction
Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company (“Xylem”), and Evoqua (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions and services, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Xylem will acquire Evoqua in an all-stock transaction that reflects an implied enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion.
TravelPulse
Maritime Travel Partners With Trees4Travel On Carbon Impact
Through a new partnership with Trees4Travel, Maritime Travel will provide its travelling customers with the opportunity to rebalance their carbon footprint. Using a link on the Maritime Travel website, customers are now able to calculate the carbon impact of their trip and purchase trees to help compensate their travel. Maritime Travel will also plant an additional tree for every tree planted by their customers.
