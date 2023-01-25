ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma

No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama left looking to regain its edge after loss at Oklahoma

The Alabama men’s basketball team saw its nine-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 93-69 loss at Oklahoma. The Sooners shot 69 percent from three, or seven percent better than the Crimson Tide shot at the free-throw line (62 percent) in the program’s worst loss since Nate Oats took over as coach in 2019. Before Saturday’s loss, he had noticed a decline.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Bulldogs ‘initiate the 180 to our season’ with overtime win over TCU

STARKVILLE – A turnaround? Yeah, one could say so…and Mississippi State’s Shakeel Moore did. “We’re looking to make a full 180 on our season.”. In a season which assuredly needed turning around in the worst way, the Bulldogs found about the best way to begin it. They went toe to toe, not to mention elbow to elbow and most other extremities for that matter, with #11-ranked Texas Christian and won. Won in overtime, too, 81-74.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy