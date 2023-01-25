STARKVILLE – A turnaround? Yeah, one could say so…and Mississippi State’s Shakeel Moore did. “We’re looking to make a full 180 on our season.”. In a season which assuredly needed turning around in the worst way, the Bulldogs found about the best way to begin it. They went toe to toe, not to mention elbow to elbow and most other extremities for that matter, with #11-ranked Texas Christian and won. Won in overtime, too, 81-74.

