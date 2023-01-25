Read full article on original website
Oklahoma basketball: Sooners post locker room celebration video after upset of Alabama
Oklahoma landed the biggest win of the Porter Moser era on Saturday, blasting No. 2 Alabama 93-69. The win marked the Sooners’ first victory over a top-2 team in the Associated Press Top 25 since 2002. And as expected, the scene inside the Oklahoma locker room after the game had a celebratory vibe.
Oklahoma basketball: Porter Moser calls Sooners crowd 'unbelievable' after upset of No. 2 Alabama
Coach Porter Moser and Oklahoma picked up a statement win on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners blew out No. 2 Alabama, 93-69, at home to improve to 12-9 on the season. Oklahoma led 50-33 at the break and pulled away in the second half to secure the win.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama lost to Oklahoma, 93-69, on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. The Crimson Tide watched its 9-game winning streak end in the worst margin of defeat in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach. After the disappointing road loss, Oats spoke to reporters in person and via Zoom. Below is everything he said after the 24-point loss to the Sooners.
Smith, Bulldogs close out No. 11 TCU in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
A soaked Chris Jans walked into the Mississippi State post-game press conference with a big smile on his face. After watching his team drop several games in the closing minutes, the Bulldogs finally finished the job on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Humphrey Coliseum. And Jans didn't mind...
Alabama left looking to regain its edge after loss at Oklahoma
The Alabama men’s basketball team saw its nine-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 93-69 loss at Oklahoma. The Sooners shot 69 percent from three, or seven percent better than the Crimson Tide shot at the free-throw line (62 percent) in the program’s worst loss since Nate Oats took over as coach in 2019. Before Saturday’s loss, he had noticed a decline.
Bulldogs ‘initiate the 180 to our season’ with overtime win over TCU
STARKVILLE – A turnaround? Yeah, one could say so…and Mississippi State’s Shakeel Moore did. “We’re looking to make a full 180 on our season.”. In a season which assuredly needed turning around in the worst way, the Bulldogs found about the best way to begin it. They went toe to toe, not to mention elbow to elbow and most other extremities for that matter, with #11-ranked Texas Christian and won. Won in overtime, too, 81-74.
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
