16-year-old boy injured during house fire in Sunland-Tujunga area, 1 other person sent to hospital

A 16-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night during a house fire in the Sunland-Tujunga area, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 9:16 p.m. at the home on Sherman Grove Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was coming from the garage, exposing neighboring homes to flames. Firefighters found the boy outside with burns and injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

An additional person, whose identity was not released, was rushed to the hospital in "fair condition," the fire department said.

Firefighters were also alerted of reports stating propane tanks may have been inside the home, but it's unclear if anything was found.

The majority of the fire damage to the home was to the attached garage and its attic.

AIR7 HD captured smoke billowing from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. It is unclear what sparked the blaze.

It took firefighters 43 minutes to extinguish the fire, investigators said.