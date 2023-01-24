ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Robb Report

This Insane 243-Foot Superyacht Concept Will Have Giant ‘Wings’ So It Can ‘Fly’ Above the Sea

Hydrofoils have been around for more than a century, but Lazzarini is hoping to make them bigger and better than ever before. The Italian studio, known for floating all manner of disruptive designs, has just unveiled a new concept that could become one of, if not the, largest foiling yachts in the world if built. The 243-footer, christened Plectrum, will be equipped with giant wings that allow her to “fly” across the seas at blistering speeds. Foiling technology dates back to the 1900s, but today appears on electric powerboats, surfboards and even waterborne bicycles. Foils are also a big part of competitive...
Thrillist

Bask in Warm Sand and Chill Vibes in This Fishing Village Near Cape Town

There’s a stretch of coastline along the West Coast of South Africa where the ocean and the Earth intertwine in a dance of natural contrasts. Coarse white sand beaches share the waves with jutted bouquets of rocks poking up through bitterly cold water. Faded white and Mykonos-blue cottages coexist with stark but beautiful smatterings of fynbos shrublands, wild flowers, and wheat fields. It’s here—around an hour outside Cape Town—that you’ll find Paternoster.
Thrillist

Disneyland Just Unveiled Its Newest Attraction

Mickey Mouse fans now have another reason to experience Disneyland. Starting today, right ahead of the 100th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company, Disneyland is welcoming visitors onto a brand new attraction at the Anaheim park. Dubbed Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and located at El CapiTOON Theater inside Disneyland's Toontown, the new ride will take guests through the cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie.
ANAHEIM, CA
Thrillist

Here's How You Can Get a Free Night's Stay at a 5-Star Luxury Hotel in Dubai

Lovebirds planning a luxurious vacation for Valentine's Day should really keep Dubai in mind this year. To celebrate the lovely day, Emirates is offering a complimentary night stay at the gorgeous Fairmont The Palm hotel in the heart of Dubai. Starting January 30, all you have to do to score the offer is book a premium cabin on an Emirates flight to the UAE city, and you're good to go.
Thrillist

Dallas’ Best First Date Ideas This Winter, According to Matchmakers

The season of love is upon us—in case you somehow haven’t noticed heart-shaped everything inside every place from the corner gas station to the aisles of Trader Joe’s. Much like Santa Claus, Cupid comes out of hibernation earlier and earlier each year, so it wouldn’t be a big surprise if you picked up a few Valentine-themed boxes of chocolate truffles the same day you grabbed the ol’ Thanksgiving turkey. But as anyone who shares a bed, living expenses, and taking-out-the-trash duties with another human being knows, love can happen without the help of greeting card companies and florists looking to make their yearly income in a single month.
DALLAS, TX

