ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Cyclones back in first place

By Keith Murphy
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vd9j_0kQMTjgz00

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16.

Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23 points.

A 3-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 59-49 advantage with 8:12 remaining. Kansas State responded with a 10-1 run to trim the margin to 60-59.

Caleb Grill’s 3-pointer steadied the Cyclones and pushed the lead back to 63-59 with five minutes left.

Free throws by Osunniyi, Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.

The first half featured eight lead changes and ended with Kansas State up 33-31.

A 3-pointer by Kalscheur ignited an early 9-0 run for the Cyclones and helped them build a 19-14 lead. Iowa State made just one of nine 3-point tries in the first 20 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxVBD_0kQMTjgz00
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) drives to the basket past Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State was trying to extend its best start to a season since 1961-62.

Iowa State improved to 11-0 at home. The Cyclones have not lost back-to-back games this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Florida on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Iowa State travels to Missouri on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4560fs_0kQMTjgz00
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Brock Purdy playoff run propels t-shirt sales in Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy – aka Mr. Irrelevant – has his San Francisco 49ers on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Purdy has gone from the last pick of the last round of the NFL draft out of Iowa State to one game away from a trip to Arizona and a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

12th ranked Iowa State upset by Cowboys

STILLWATER – The 12th ranked Iowa State Cyclones let one slip away on Saturday, losing to Oklahoma State 61-59. ISU built double digit leads multiple times but couldn’t hang on. Osun Osunniyi led the Cyclones with 15 points, Gabe Kalscheur scored 14. Kalscheur’s desperation 3 from just past half court was just off the mark […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State, Drake women both get victories

AMES – The 18th ranked Iowa State women beat Kansas on Saturday 64-50. All-American Ashley Joens led the way with 26 points. Izzy Zingaro added 11 points off the bench. ISU improves to 12-4 overall, 4-2 in the Big 12. ******** Des Moines – The Drake women had no trouble with Valparaiso, rolling over the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Drake men hammer Evansville 97-61

EVANSVILLE – The Drake men crushed Evansville on Saturday, 97-61. Tucker Devries, Waukee native, led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Roman Penn dished out a school record 18 assists, to go along with 13 points. Drake improves to 15-6 overall, 6-4 in the MVC. Dogs return home Tuesday to take on Indiana State.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Waukee, Waukee Northwest basketball rivalry going strong

WAUKEE, Iowa — Since Northwest Waukee opened in 2021, a new rivalry has developed in Dallas County. One man who knows about this budding rivalry, is Chris Guess, who was Head Varsity Girls Coach for years at Waukee before he took the new Northwest Waukee job as the Girls Varsity Head Coach. Guess said the […]
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Waukee’s revenge highlights exciting HS hoops night

Waukee got revenge on its cross-town rival. Omaha Biliew’s between-the-legs dunk was the exclamation point on a dominating performance by the Warriors, who toppled Waukee Northwest 77-55 on Friday night for a split in the season series. The Wolves girls did land the first swing of the night, rallying to beat Waukee 46-38. But the […]
WAUKEE, IA
ktvo.com

4 people killed, multiple injured in northern Iowa van crash

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
WELLSBURG, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal assaulted by student

COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
COLFAX, IA
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late

Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Krispy Kreme opening third metro location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death

(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
EMMETSBURG, IA
98.1 KHAK

Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa

Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy