CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was struck by a semi northbound on I-29 near Argusville around 7 p.m. Thursday. A state trooper had responded to a four-vehicle crash and the SUV was parked with its emergency lights flashing in the passing lane. The vehicles involved in the crash were blocking the lane. The trooper had exited the patrol vehicle to check on those in the vehicles involved in the crash when a semi towing an empty cattle trailer struck the rear of the parked patrol SUV. The semi then jackknifed into the median. No one was injured.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO