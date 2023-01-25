Read full article on original website
Weather conditions leads to area sports schedule changes
(KFGO/KNFL) The impending weather expected for this evening has led to scheduled adjustments for this evening. Girls/boys wrestling, Central Cass at Lisbon canceled. (will not be made up) Boys hockey, Roseau at Moorhead is postponed for tonight. Boys basketball, Oak Grove at Central Cass. Game time has been moved up....
NDSU Names Jason Petrino Defensive Coordinator
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the hiring of Jason Petrino as defensive coordinator Thursday, Jan. 26. Petrino is replacing David Braun, who resigned to accept a position at Northwestern University in the Big Ten Conference. Petrino spent the last four...
Funding for Dilworth fire station, Moorhead flood protection included in Walz budget proposal
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects in Moorhead and Dilworth. As part of the bonding bill, the City of Moorhead would receive over $24 million for flood protection. Minnesota State University Moorhead...
JC Penney to close Detroit Lakes store in May
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – JC Penney has confirmed that the downtown Detroit Lakes store will close for good in May. The store’s final day will be May 21. JC Penney, like many other big-box retailers, has faced ongoing issues in recent years and filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores, including four in Minnesota, during the pandemic.
Multiple crashes on I-29 north of Fargo Thursday night; no injuries
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle was struck by a semi northbound on I-29 near Argusville around 7 p.m. Thursday. A state trooper had responded to a four-vehicle crash and the SUV was parked with its emergency lights flashing in the passing lane. The vehicles involved in the crash were blocking the lane. The trooper had exited the patrol vehicle to check on those in the vehicles involved in the crash when a semi towing an empty cattle trailer struck the rear of the parked patrol SUV. The semi then jackknifed into the median. No one was injured.
Fargo zoning ordinance threatens auto repair business after 42 years of business
FARGO, (KFGO) – Since Fargo business owner John Bultman sold his property in march, he has been told by the city he can no longer do business. “I was told that I’d be grandfathered in and I’d be able to stay on until I retired,” Bultman said.
Fargo Police Chief: “Memphis officers’ conduct abhorrent, horrendous, and heinous act”
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities released video footage Friday showing 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the...
Overnight fire damages Fargo garage
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to a fire early Thursday at the corner of 15th Street and 4th Avenue South. Fire Battalion Chief Joe Mangin said there was fire and smoke coming from a door to a detached garage. Crews had to break in the doors to get inside. They pulled a line and had the fire out quickly.
