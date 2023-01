SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two rematches of last year’s SIAC women’s and men’s championship games went down at Tiger Arena on Wednesday night. In game one, the Lady Tigers were fueled by last year’s three-point loss to Benedict in the women’s title game. They played with a chip on their shoulder and won handily, 70-51.

