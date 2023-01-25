Read full article on original website
Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle. The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17. The November garage fire and January wreck both stemmed from his passion for working on vintage vehicles. Last week, it was a vintage motorcycle. He insisted he was OK and would even be working this weekend, adding that the intense coverage of the November fire made him reluctant to say anything.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Prosecutor appointed by Trump Justice Department used claims from Russian intelligence to obtain emails from a George Soros aide: NYT
John Durham, appointed by Bill Barr, relied on claims from Russian intelligence analysts to obtain a US citizen's emails, The New York Times reported.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Explosion Erupts at Iranian Military Plant After ‘Drone Attack’
Iranian authorities say an explosion reported at a military plant late Saturday was caused by an “unsuccessful” drone attack. Footage released in local media showed the blast at a purported ammunition factory in the central city of Isfahan. The Iranian Defense Ministry, in a statement released through state media, said, “an unsuccessful attack was carried out using (drones) on one of the workshop complexes of the Defense Ministry. …One of (the drones) was hit by the ... air defense and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up.” The ministry did not name any groups suspected of involvement. News of the explosion came as a huge fire broke out at an oil refinery in the northwestern part of the country, with the cause not immediately clear. A 5.9-magnitude earthquake also struck the same area late Saturday, killing at least three people. Video from Isfahan this evening where there was an explosion this evening at an #Iran MODAFL ammunition manufacturing facility, per Iranian media. Here in this video the narrator claims there was a drone involved. pic.twitter.com/eyBxMUCCWC— Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 28, 2023 Read it at Reuters
Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan
Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report said three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses. The ministry did not say who was suspected of carrying out the attack. Separately, Iran’s state TV said a fire broke out at an oil refinery in an industrial zone near the northwestern city of Tabriz. It said the cause was not yet known, as it showed footage of firefighters trying...
The Bloody Reign of Terror That Almost Destroyed the Amazon
One landowner was known for chainsawing in half the peasants who refused to sell their land to him. Another had a jar in his office in which he kept the severed ears of the men he had ordered murdered. There were as many as 20 clandestine cemeteries used to dispose of the remains of murdered workers. And whole populations of Indigenous people had been wiped out by dynamite, machine guns, and sugar laced with arsenic.This was, and in some ways still is, the Amazon rain forest, a lawless land of legal impunity and environmental degradation, where to be an activist...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
USMNT unwraps some gems and ends up with a tie against Colombia in Carson
U.S. interim coach Anthony Hudson, whose team tied Colombia 0-0 on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park, likes what he sees in his young players' debuts.
