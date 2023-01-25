Trey Booker leads Pleasant to overtime win at Elgin

MARION — Trey Booker didn't climb out of a phone booth. It only seemed like it.

With the game in overtime, the Pleasant junior put together a superhero effort over the last four minutes to send his team to a 67-63 victory at Elgin Tuesday night in a non-league boys basketball game.

"I felt like early in the game I was good at getting people open. At the end is when I could free myself up to get clutch buckets," Booker said.

Averaging around 20 points per game this season, Booker was in the midst of a less than super night by his standards, scoring 10 points over the first four quarters as the Spartans saw Elgin erase a 10-point deficit in the fourth period to force overtime.

In overtime, it was like a donned a cape and saved the night for Pleasant.

Elgin's Harrison Sager and Booker traded 3-pointers and them buckets in the paint to keep it tied at 61. With 1:47 left in OT, Booker again drove the lane and scored. He stole the ball and drew a foul, making a free throw to make it 64-61 with 1:30 left.

With Pleasant clinging to a 65-63 lead with 22 seconds left, Booker rebounded a missed free throw by a teammate and immediately put it back in for what was the decisive play of the game.

"I can’t say enough about Trey Booker in the clutch tonight," Pleasant coach Ben Snively said. "He draws a lot of attention. We’ve been working on him a little to find other people, but in those situations, you’ve got to go let a player be a player. I’ve always had that feeling. He’s doing that for us now.

"That big rebound he had to push it to four, that’s big time."

Booker ended with a team-high 20 points, doubling his night in just four minutes to prove his explosiveness.

"Obviously Booker is a tremendous player," Elgin coach Bill Clem said. "I thought we did a fantastic job on him for four quarters, holding him to 10 points. Then for him to go for 10 in overtime, a lot of that is attributed to being a really good player."

Elgin got a superhero performance, too. Sager led all scorers with 26 points, nailing six 3-pointers.

With six minutes left in regulation, the Comets trailed 48-38. That's when their senior really went to work. On back-to-back possessions, Sager dropped a long 3-pointer and then countered with a step-back three to cut it to 48-44 with 5:03 left.

With just over three minutes left, Sager grabbed a rebound off a teammate's missed foul shot and put it back to cut it to 53-52. Then there was his work to start the overtime.

"He’s a great player," Clem said of Sager. "He does a lot of great things in the game of basketball. He loves the game of basketball. He can shoot it well, and he obviously shot it well tonight. He can get the ball to the basket. He can score inside. He defends really well. He’s a really smart player. I can go all night about Harrison. He’s a fantastic player, and I love him to death."

Snively admitted that Sager was a load to deal with.

"We ran into Sager. The kid was on fire," Snively said. "We tried different strategies to keep the ball out of his hands, and he just dead-eye knocked them down on us all night."

In the final three minutes of the fourth period, Lathan McCants made a free throw for Pleasant, but Elgin's Darrin Zier tied it at 54-54 with 2:01 left on a pair of foul shots. Twenty seconds later, Pleasant missed a 3-point attempt and Elgin's Breckin Dugan was fouled, making both shots to give the Comets a brief 56-54 lead.

Booker's steal-and-score with 1:22 left tied it at 56-56 and that's where it would stay until overtime.

"We talked about how proud of them we were and how hard they played," Clem said. "They battled. It was a county rival. That's what you love about team sports."

It was 13-13 in a back-and-forth first quarter when Pleasant closed with a 5-0 run to lead 18-13 heading into the second period.

The Spartans built the lead to 23-13, but Carson Rife hit a 3-pointer as did Sager along with another Sager score to cut it to 23-21, but Pleasant ended the half on another run to take a 28-23 lead into the break. The Spartans continued to hold the lead through the third period, before building back to 10 points in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.

"We had a couple chances to pull away from them, but to their credit, they made shots in a timely manner," Snively said of the Comets. "In those situations, we need to be able to push that 10-point lead out to 12 or 14 and maybe it’s a different story."

Eight players scored for Pleasant (7-7). Backing Booker were Riley Shaffer with 17 and Carson King with 10.

"I give them credit for the fight they had in them," Snively said of his group. "This was a big game for us as far as Central District stuff is concerned because we just don’t see as many teams in the Central District in Division III, so that was a big win for us. I’m proud of the kids to hang in there and keep fighting."

For Elgin (9-6), besides the points put up by Sager, Rife scored 16 and Isaac Dillon had eight before fouling out.

"For stretches I was happy for the way we played the whole game," Clem said. "Obviously nothing is ever perfect, but there were stretches where we played really well and made a nice run on them toward the end to get it to overtime. We had a couple chances at a lead."

