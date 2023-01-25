Georgia high school hoops players, coaches selected to McDonald's All American Games

On Tuesday, the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games final rosters were announced and the state of Georgia was well represented as four two student athletes made the final cuts in addition to one of the most recognized coaches in the state tagged as head coach of one of the girls’ teams. Westminster’s Courtney Ogden and Valdosta’s Essence Cody were the two female players from Georgia selected to participate in the annual event, both playing for the East team.

Meanwhile, Wheeler’s Isaiah Collier and Newton’s Stephon Castle will represent the Peach State as members of the boys’ teams as Collier will dawn the West uniform, while Castle will sport the East. Wheeler head coach, Larry Thompson congratulated Collier on Twitter with a tweet saying, “congrats nephew! Proud of you bro!! BurgerBoy!,” a term commonly used in reference to student athletes selected to the annual games.

In addition to the four players head to Houston in March for the McDonald’s All American Games, Southwest Dekalb Panthers girls basketball head coach, Kathy Richey-Walton, along with members of her coaching staff, while coach one of the girls teams. The Panthers shared the news of Coach Richey-Walton and her staff heading one of the girls teams on Instagram on Tuesday. “Southwest Dekalb Lady Panthers coaching staff will be coaching the McDonald’s All American game,” the post read with a thank you note to McDonald’s All American Games for “selecting us to coach in this amazing event”.

The McDonald’s All American Games will take place on March 28 th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.