CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources says SNAP benefits will go back to pre-pandemic levels for families on March 1. SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, operated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, increased its allocation to needy families in April 2020 because of COVID-19. The monthly amount was increased to the maximum benefit allowable. Beginning in March, the benefits will once again be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other non-financial factors.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO