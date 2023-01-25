Read full article on original website
24ydrivingsuspensionandgoing
3d ago
Same old Same from Justice spend everything now out a fund till it's gone then what? He doesn't care. Look what his career is Blow it up mining. Then what after 2 years of work nothing but a mud hole. The last county he was in sued him and won.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to pass income tax plan
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “My budget does not decrease. My budget increases.” Governor Jim Justice had some strong words for West Virginians as he continues to push for the legislature to cut the state’s personal income tax. Governor Justice maintains his claim that under his plan no money gets taken from the state budget. He […]
This Week in the House of Delegates, January 27, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took steps this week to improve the state’s foster care system and to help high school students advance with career pathways. House Bill 3061 would update the authority of the state’s Foster Care Ombudsman, adding a...
Metro News
Pandemic-related enhanced SNAP benefits end after February’s payment
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources says SNAP benefits will go back to pre-pandemic levels for families on March 1. SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, operated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, increased its allocation to needy families in April 2020 because of COVID-19. The monthly amount was increased to the maximum benefit allowable. Beginning in March, the benefits will once again be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other non-financial factors.
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WSAZ
W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
West Virginia has lowest racial/ethnic wealth gap in the U.S.
A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has the lowest racial/ethnic wealth gap in the nation.
WSAZ
Stimulus fund for W.Va. charter schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Supporters say charter schools are a new, innovative way to educate students, but the costs to start a charter school can far exceed what many organizers have on hand. Thus, Sen. Patricia Rucker ‘s idea of a stimulus, funded in part with your taxpayer dollars.
Metro News
Morgantown firefighters continue legal battle against the city, mediation proposed for later this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The legal battle between Morgantown firefighters and the city over holiday back pay will continue. According to an agreement reached last week by the city and Morgantown Firefighters International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 313, the two sides will continue to negotiate the issue that started in 2019.
southarkansassun.com
Unemployment Benefits in West Virginia Could Be Changed
The unemployment benefits in West Virginia might have major changes after the state senate approved the state’s unemployment system. State lawmakers in West Virginia proposed some major changes in unemployment benefits. The number of weeks that unemployed individuals in the state can collect might be reduced once it is passed and signed into law by the state Governor.
Metro News
Can Steve Williams Give WV Democrats Hope?
Steve Williams talks like a man who is running for Governor. The Huntington Mayor told me in a text recently, “It’s on the table for active consideration.” That is cautious, but later in an interview with me he sounded like he is running, citing the fact that after three terms he is prohibited from running again.
West Virginia, other states, sue over new rules for your retirement savings
West Virginia is part of a group of states that are suing the United States Department of Labor over a new rule for investment practices that they say "would allow employers and investment managers to invest employee retirement savings in a way that benefits social causes and corporate goals even if it adversely affects the return to the employee."
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
woay.com
Governor Justice announces new websites for state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the launch of two websites improving the state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution. Grants.wv.gov is a one-stop shop for personal and business grant funding opportunities in the mountain state, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants.
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
WDTV
State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
wchstv.com
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Reimagining the criminal justice system in W.Va.
Recently, I attended the Leading for Justice West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Summit in Charleston, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11. The West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Coalition is a joint venture between many groups working to change the laws in West Virgina that adversely effect the citizens of our state. This conference, led by those with lived experience, was a unique space to learn about how to reimagine the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
Beckley needs new houses, city treasurer says
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Slow growth in the construction of new homes is slowing the development of the city of Beckley, Beckley city treasurer Billie Trump said on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Trump said renovation construction rose by nearly $10 million from 2021 to 2022, but new home construction is lagging. He said professionals who […]
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban.
