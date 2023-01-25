ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Comments / 3

24ydrivingsuspensionandgoing
3d ago

Same old Same from Justice spend everything now out a fund till it's gone then what? He doesn't care. Look what his career is Blow it up mining. Then what after 2 years of work nothing but a mud hole. The last county he was in sued him and won.

Reply
2
 

Lootpress

This Week in the House of Delegates, January 27, 2023

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took steps this week to improve the state’s foster care system and to help high school students advance with career pathways. House Bill 3061 would update the authority of the state’s Foster Care Ombudsman, adding a...
Metro News

Pandemic-related enhanced SNAP benefits end after February’s payment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources says SNAP benefits will go back to pre-pandemic levels for families on March 1. SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, operated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, increased its allocation to needy families in April 2020 because of COVID-19. The monthly amount was increased to the maximum benefit allowable. Beginning in March, the benefits will once again be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other non-financial factors.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Stimulus fund for W.Va. charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Supporters say charter schools are a new, innovative way to educate students, but the costs to start a charter school can far exceed what many organizers have on hand. Thus, Sen. Patricia Rucker ‘s idea of a stimulus, funded in part with your taxpayer dollars.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Unemployment Benefits in West Virginia Could Be Changed

The unemployment benefits in West Virginia might have major changes after the state senate approved the state’s unemployment system. State lawmakers in West Virginia proposed some major changes in unemployment benefits. The number of weeks that unemployed individuals in the state can collect might be reduced once it is passed and signed into law by the state Governor.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Can Steve Williams Give WV Democrats Hope?

Steve Williams talks like a man who is running for Governor. The Huntington Mayor told me in a text recently, “It’s on the table for active consideration.” That is cautious, but later in an interview with me he sounded like he is running, citing the fact that after three terms he is prohibited from running again.
HUNTINGTON, WV
americanfarmpublications.com

West Virginia wants more dairies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

State Auditor proposes bill to compensate scam victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking to help elderly people who fall victim to scams. They’re proposing a bill that would help put money back in their pockets. “Scam artists are basically parasites.”. Some people say it’s gotten so out of hand they seem to be the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Reimagining the criminal justice system in W.Va.

Recently, I attended the Leading for Justice West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Summit in Charleston, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11. The West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Coalition is a joint venture between many groups working to change the laws in West Virgina that adversely effect the citizens of our state. This conference, led by those with lived experience, was a unique space to learn about how to reimagine the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley needs new houses, city treasurer says

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Slow growth in the construction of new homes is slowing the development of the city of Beckley, Beckley city treasurer Billie Trump said on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Trump said renovation construction rose by nearly $10 million from 2021 to 2022, but new home construction is lagging. He said professionals who […]
BECKLEY, WV

