live5news.com
Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston chef is being recognized for their work and getting a chance to represent the entire state. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, a French restaurant in downtown Charleston, was selected along with two other chefs as the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
Family-owned ‘Hangar 72’ restaurant opens in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new restaurant has opened its doors to customers near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. Family-owned Hangar 72 Sports Tavern offers an Americana-style menu from burgers to wings, prime rib, and more. “We offer a full-service bar, three dining areas, multiple TVs including a 110″ big screen and an […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
WLTX.com
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 5
Defendant Alex Murdaugh becomes emotional during testimony in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
live5news.com
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
North Charleston seeking master developer for the transformation of riverfront property
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to redevelop a section of the former Charleston Naval Base could bring waterfront views, green spaces, and a mix of residential and commercial space to North Charleston near Riverfront Park. The City of North Charleston announced Friday it is looking for a master developer to help in its […]
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
Parents concerned over recent fights at Timberland High School
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents at one Berkeley County school say they want more security measures in place after several fights and threats to schools. Timberland High School parents said they are concerned about several fights that have taken place at the school recently. “It seems like ever since the kids went back to […]
live5news.com
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation. Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to...
live5news.com
New late-night law for downtown Charleston businesses takes effect next month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants to help businesses that operate late into the evenings prepare for the start of a new ordinance that takes effect just before Valentine’s Day. City leaders will hold an open house for business owners on Thursday ahead of the deadline...
live5news.com
SCDOT breaks down the costs of the I-526 extension
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The longer we wait, the more it will cost. That’s what the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says in regard to the Mark Clark Extension project, also known as I-526. South Carolina Department of Transportation officials gave a cost breakdown in phases, at Thursday’s...
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
Second person arrested in connection with deadly Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was […]
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
WMBF
Federal jury convicts S.C. man of killing postal carrier over marijuana package delivery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An Andrews man was convicted of killing a postal carrier after a multi-day trial in federal court. Trevor Seward, 25, was found guilty in the shooting death of Irene Pressley back on Sept. 23, 2019. Evidence presented during the trial showed that Seward was anticipating...
abcnews4.com
Drunk driver travels on opposite side of Rivers Ave striking a car: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man that allegedly drove impaired on Rivers Avenue and struck a car on Monday afternoon. NCPD reports that an officer saw Floyed Jaleel Woods, 29, speed by them traveling east on Rivers Avenue. Police say Woods lost control of...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in overnight Georgetown Co. shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the man shot to death overnight Wednesday morning. TyQuez Demetrius Walker, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Meadow Street, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. Georgetown County deputies responded to the scene at a home just...
live5news.com
Suspect in James Island stabbing arrested, family releases statement
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted in connection with a stabbing at a bar in December surrendered to deputies Thursday morning. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, sheriff’s spokesman...
