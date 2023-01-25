ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston chef selected as state chef ambassador

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston chef is being recognized for their work and getting a chance to represent the entire state. Marcus Shell, the executive chef at 39 Rue De Jean, a French restaurant in downtown Charleston, was selected along with two other chefs as the 2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 5

Defendant Alex Murdaugh becomes emotional during testimony in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)
WALTERBORO, SC
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
CHARLESTON, SC
SCDOT breaks down the costs of the I-526 extension

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The longer we wait, the more it will cost. That’s what the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says in regard to the Mark Clark Extension project, also known as I-526. South Carolina Department of Transportation officials gave a cost breakdown in phases, at Thursday’s...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Three arrested following traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community. Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns. Shamal […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
AWENDAW, SC

