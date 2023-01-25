CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 93-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday.At 12:23 p.m., the woman was crossing the street at the crosswalk in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue – across from a U.S. Post Office.A Porsche Cayenne then ran a stop sign on Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue. The driver of the Porsche tore around a stopped vehicle, crossed into the bicycle lane and through the crosswalk – and struck the woman, police said.The woman was thrown into the air when she was struck,...

