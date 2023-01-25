ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Driver killed in Kane County crash

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
KANE COUNTY, IL
17-year-old shot dead in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Illinois - A 17-year-old was shot dead in Oak Forest on Saturday. Oak Forest police said they were called to 155th and Cicero for reports of a male shot. Police said they found the 17-year-old in the rear of a building with a single gunshot wound. He was...
OAK FOREST, IL
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
CHICAGO, IL
Glenview student charged with bringing pellet gun to middle school

GLENVIEW, Ill. - A juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly bringing a pellet gun to school in suburban Glenview on Friday. Around noon, Glenview police responded to Attea Middle School located at 2500 Chestnut Avenue for a report of a male student having an airsoft CO2-style pellet gun in his backpack.
GLENVIEW, IL
Algonquin man charged with leaving scene of I-90 crash

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A man was arrested for causing a three-car crash on Interstate 90 and leaving the scene Monday afternoon in Chicago's northwest suburbs. Adiel Jaime, 55, was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-90 near milepost 66 around 4:14 p.m. when he made an improper lane change causing a white Ford to crash into a blue Chevrolet, according to Illinois State Police.
ALGONQUIN, IL
Chicago police: Woman killed when 2 vehicles that collided run into her

CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday night when she was struck by two vehicles that collided on Chicago's West Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say the female pedestrian was crossing the street in the 5000 block of W. Washington Boulevard when a white SUV traveling westbound on Washington struck a black sedan heading eastbound on Washington.
CHICAGO, IL
Orland Park cops honored and defended

The Village of Orland Park hosted its police awards ceremony last week and, as usual, Mayor Keith Pekau expressed his gratitude for the job the police force does. He also was irked by some comments he has seen online with negative comments on a post. On Jan. 7, Orland police...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Cook County man out on bond found guilty in 2022 carjacking that led to police chase in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - A Harvey man was found guilty Friday in connection to a Chicago carjacking that led to a car chase with police in Will County last year. Jordan Henry, 28, was found guilty on three counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of theft, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and striking a police animal.
WILL COUNTY, IL
2 men rob Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park: Chicago police

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint in Hyde Park. The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday at the drugstore located on the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said two men entered the store with handguns and announced a robbery. The men took the cash drawer […]
CHICAGO, IL
$15,000 reward offered for information in year-old murder in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers will be handing out fliers on Saturday, trying to get attention for a year-old murder. Mario Heath, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 26, 2022 near Kedzie and Roosevelt in the North Lawndale neighborhood.He was standing outside a stopped van when someone shot at him. Cook County Crime Stoppers plans to pass out fliers with his picture in the area on Saturday, offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the killer.  
CHICAGO, IL
Car hits, kills 93-year-old woman crossing street in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 93-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday.At 12:23 p.m., the woman was crossing the street at the crosswalk in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue – across from a U.S. Post Office.A Porsche Cayenne then ran a stop sign on Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue. The driver of the Porsche tore around a stopped vehicle, crossed into the bicycle lane and through the crosswalk – and struck the woman, police said.The woman was thrown into the air when she was struck,...
CHICAGO, IL
Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago

On January 3, 2023, at 9:10 AM, Officers responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 36-year-old female victim was driving a vehicle southbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 at. which time a black...
JOLIET, IL
Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
CHICAGO, IL

