The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 01/28/2023
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight as the main event for Hockey Day in Minnesota. The Wild ended their three-game losing skid by punching their way to an overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 26. That win, combined with a series of fortunate outcomes in other games, was enough to bring the Wild back into third place in the Central Division; however, the Colorado Avalanche are only one point behind them and the Nashville Predators are now only two points back. It is looking like Central could end up being a dogfight to the very end.
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn’t around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand’s first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the...
Yardbarker
Canucks Potential Return in Horvat Trade With Stars
The Bo Horvat rumor mill was already churning before Andrei Kuzmenko signed his two-year extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (Jan. 26). Now, it’s in overdrive with reports of at least seven teams with varying levels of interest. Those teams are the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, and New York Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs’ Trade Targets From Canucks-Blackhawks Game
It was another out-of-town game and another sighting of Kyle Dubas — the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs — on Jan. 24 at the game in Vancouver between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks. While the CHL’s Top Prospects Game took place on the following evening in Langley and could explain his presence along with other league GM’s at the Canucks’ game, a visit like this one always sparks speculation and curiosity.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
Yardbarker
Blackhawks to Drop Jonathan Toews to Third Line vs. Oilers
Chicago's jumbled line combinations worked Thursday, so Luke Richardson won't change too much upon the captain's return. After missing Thursday's game due to an illness, Jonathan Toews will be back in the Chicago Blackhawks lineup Saturday. However, he won't be in his usual second-line center role. At the Hawks' morning skate in Edmonton, Toews centered the third line with Sam Lafferty and Colin Blackwell flanking him.
FOX Sports
Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action
Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Kuzmenko, Horvat & Boeser
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization extended Andrei Kuzmenko on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars and the New Jersey Devils are aggressive in trading for Bo Horvat. Also, an insider believes Brock Boeser is among the players the Canucks could trade at the deadline.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Extinguish Flames in Calgary
Chicago wins their first game on the western Canada road trip after a 5-1 victory against Calgary. The Blackhawks continue to stay hot throughout January as they secured their seventh win of the month after beating the Calgary Flames, 5-1. Jason Dickinson described the team's successful win by playing as...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
The Hockey Writers
Capitals Should Be Targeting Bo Horvat at the Trade Deadline
The Washington Capitals are a clear buyer going into the 2023 Trade Deadline, as the team currently sits fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a 25-19-6 record. The team is missing a few final pieces to the puzzle before they can be considered a true contender for the Stanley Cup this season. One name that has been tossed around in recent weeks is Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Here’s why the Capitals should be actively pursuing a deal for him to solidify their postseason spot.
Superstar NHL Player Suffers Major Injury
The National Hockey League is a relentless, fast-paced sport where big hits are part of the game. However, some big hits lead to major injuries. That happened to one of the best players in the game of hockey.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks D-Man Could Be Oilers’ Top Trade Deadline Target
According to Allan Mitchell of The Athletic, the Edmonton Oilers will be looking at a number of defensive options ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline, suggesting it will be inevitable that GM Ken Holland ultimately lands one. He writes, “The Edmonton Oilers will add at the trade deadline, but the performance of young players like Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, and Vincent Desharnais may change the quality of players acquired.”
