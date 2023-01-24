Read full article on original website
Legrand NCA Announces New Chief Marketing Officer
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Legrand® announces Laurie Englert as its newest Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Legrand, North and Central America. She takes on this position as the former CMO of 15 years, Stephen Schoffstall, retired at the end of 2022. In this role, she will oversee marketing strategy across all Legrand business divisions and serve as a member of the executive committee.
NAED Creates First-Ever Journey Map Of Product Data
That’s the impact of poor data quality on our supply chain alone. NAED’s first-ever “Journey Map of Product Data” research shows while product data is critical for both manufacturers and distributors, it rarely gets the attention, prioritization, or investment it deserves as the “fuel for the e-commerce/omni-channel engine”. The research found nine friction points that slow down or prevent product data creation, and the number of full-time employees distributors need for product data improvement.
2022 30 Under 35 Profile: Julia Gehman
Julia began her career in the electrical industry in August 2020. “After graduating from college, I joined NorthEast (A Sonepar Company) in the Sales an Operation Development Program,” she noted. “After the nine-month program was over, I settled into a role as a lighting solution specialist in May 2021.”
Orbit Hires Callas Kingsley
CHICAGO, Ill. – Orbit Industries, Inc., a California-based manufacturer of specialized electrical prefab brackets & boxes, announces a new partnership with Callas Kingsley Electrical Sales (CK Sales) of Wood Dale, Illinois. Effective immediately, CK Sales will represent Orbit Industries’ line of electrical products in Northern Illinois and Eastern Wisconsin.
