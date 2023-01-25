Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Heartbroken: Moms Lose Children to Violence in Birmingham, Find Support in One Another
This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: What can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Sheree Kennon remembers the day that two of her friends came to her home, kicked in her door,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police increasing patrols as group of armed robbers target local Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are working to increase security for the Hispanic community, because they say a group of armed robbers is targeting and stealing from dozens of Hispanic victims. A construction worker was shot to death on January 25th during a robbery while working on a house...
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
‘His family deserves justice’: Randall Woodfin calls Tyre Nichols police bodycam video ‘chilling’
The video showing the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody is “chilling,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Friday as he called for police reform. “The video of the killing of Tyre Nichols is chilling. It’s a blatant, horrifying display of the evils of police brutality,” the mayor tweeted shortly after the video was released Friday. “This vicious cruelty must not be our norm. Our country demands police reform. His family deserves justice.”
wvtm13.com
Editorial: Investing in our youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new year is underway, yet violence continues to plague our community and our nation. As individuals we often feel ill prepared to help. During last week’s State of the City address at the Birmingham Kiwanis meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin said the best way our business community can help affect positive change in the city is to engage young people by 3rd grade in developing strong academic skills especially reading proficiency.
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
wvtm13.com
Construction worker believed to be murdered in string of robberies targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In 2022, the Birmingham Police Department began noticing a scary trend, an unprecedented number of robberies targeting the Hispanic Community. BPD tells WVTM 13 at least 40 attacks targeting the group happened in just October. The latest robbery ended in the murder of Roman Gonzales. Gonzales...
wvtm13.com
Graffiti advertising what the SPLC calls "White Nationalist Hate Group" in Birmingham
New graffiti has appeared on Red Mountain Expressway promoting "Patriot Front," a group the Southern Poverty Law Center calls a designated hate group. The painting says "Reclaim America," a call of action by the group to "return to the traditions and virtues of our forefathers." Eric Hall, with Birmingham Black...
birminghamtimes.com
Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham
The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
Clay Elementary student brought gun to school, authorities say
An investigation is underway after a Jefferson County elementary student brought a gun to school Wednesday morning, officials said. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the gun was intercepted before the student was able to take it into Clay Elementary School, which is K-5. The case is being handled...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
Teenager Hurt in Likely Accidental Shooting in Northport Friday
The Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Friday night, although police believe it was probably accidental. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the VCU, told the Thread that officers were called to Knoll Circle on reports of a shooting around 7...
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
wbrc.com
Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
15-year-old arrested in 2022 fatal shooting of man in southwest Birmingham neighborhood
A juvenile has taken into custody in the November shooting death of a man in a southwest Birmingham neighborhood. The 15-year-old boy was arrested in the Nov. 26 slaying of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Birmingham police are not releasing the suspect’s name because of his age. Officer Truman Fitzgerald...
Legal records show recent public outcry against Parking Enforcement Systems is nothing new
Birmingham city officials are looking into recent, ongoing complaints about the practices of a towing company responsible for taking vehicles from many downtown parking lots, but grievances against the company date back at least a decade. The company, Parking Enforcement Systems, has been subject to previous review and current scrutiny...
New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham
Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
Alabama gang member admits he turned pistol into illegal machine gun, feds say
A known gang member pleaded guilty yesterday to illegally possessing a Glock pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” (a machine gun), announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Tavares Trevon Nelson, 20, of Birmingham, pleaded...
Comments / 0