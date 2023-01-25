ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AL.com

‘His family deserves justice’: Randall Woodfin calls Tyre Nichols police bodycam video ‘chilling’

The video showing the death of Tyre Nichols while in police custody is “chilling,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Friday as he called for police reform. “The video of the killing of Tyre Nichols is chilling. It’s a blatant, horrifying display of the evils of police brutality,” the mayor tweeted shortly after the video was released Friday. “This vicious cruelty must not be our norm. Our country demands police reform. His family deserves justice.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Editorial: Investing in our youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A new year is underway, yet violence continues to plague our community and our nation. As individuals we often feel ill prepared to help. During last week’s State of the City address at the Birmingham Kiwanis meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin said the best way our business community can help affect positive change in the city is to engage young people by 3rd grade in developing strong academic skills especially reading proficiency.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Black Heritage Fair Set for Feb. 4 in Downtown Birmingham

The Birmingham African American Genealogy Group (BAAGG) will host its 2023 Black Heritage Fair on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Linn-Henley Research Library in downtown Birmingham. This year’s edition will feature Tafeni English, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) Alabama state office and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking.   According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested.  Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief issues statement on Tyre Nichols of Memphis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As the Memphis Police Department prepares to release body cam video, the chief of police in Birmingham, Scott Thurmond, issued a statement:. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols of Memphis, Tennessee. Anytime a tragic incident occurs...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

New Book Explores Stories of Early African American Activists in Birmingham

Segregation in the New South: Birmingham, Alabama, 1871-1901 (Louisiana State University Press, 2023) by Carl V. Harris. Birmingham is known around the world as a place where African Americans fought and sometimes died to secure their rights as citizens and dismantle Jim Crown segregation. But Jim Crow did not spring up fully formed, nor was it a system that had always existed. It was the product of a long and tortuous push and pull between blacks seeking justice and whites seeking control.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

