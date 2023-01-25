Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, Jan. 30-Feb. 5
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 5. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the...
Veterans Mental Health Bill Offered In Missouri House
Missouri Veterans Recognition War Medallion Program. Photo by Missouri National Guard. moguard.ngb.mil. One House member continues his push to reduce suicide in Missouri, particularly among the state’s veterans. Representative Dave Griffith has made veterans’ issues a priority throughout his five years in the House, and now chairs the chamber’s...
MDC Seeking Public Comment on Proposed Photography/Videography Permit Changes
The Missouri Department of Conservation wants public comment on a proposed change to photography and videography permits. At its December open meeting, the Missouri Conservation Commission gave initial approval to regulation changes from MDC that will eliminate the required commercial permits and the associated fees for photography and videography in MDC areas.
Several Thousand Dollars Raised to Help Pay Mount Ayr Student Lunch Accounts
LAMONI, IA – Over $2,000 has been raised to help pay for Mount Ayr student’s school lunches. Abbey Hoffman of Lamoni began raising funds after a Facbook post said sack lunches would be served to students who owed more than $5 on their lunch account. Donations poured in,...
Missouri Man Asks Governor to Block the State’s Plan to Execute Him Next Month
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month. Alisa Nelson reports.
EPA Report: Iowa Has the Worst Radon Levels in the USA
(Radio Iowa) A federal E-P-A report says Iowa’s soil has the nation’s worst concentration of radon, with about seven in every ten Iowa homes containing enough of the gas that action is needed. Liz Orton, outreach coordinator for the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says radon is invisible, tasteless and odorless — and it’s also radioactive.
Gas Prices Jump Again
(Missourinet) Gas prices in Missouri are spiking again. The price for regular-unleaded jump 20 cents a gallon overnight Wednesday in some locations. The statewide average is now $3.18 a gallon – nearly 50 cents a gallon higher than it was a month ago when it was $2.69 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price is in Ripley County in southeastern Missouri at $2.99 a gallon. Joplin and St. Joseph also have relatively low gas at around $3.14 a gallon. The highest gas price in Missouri is in Jefferson City at $3.39 a gallon.
Preview of Weekend Vote to Choose New Iowa Democratic Party Chair
(Radio Iowa) The Iowa Democratic Party’s governing board is scheduled to elect a new party chair tomorrow (Saturday). The new leader will inherit a party reeling from 2022 election losses and dwindling finances. Former Congressman Dave Nagle of Cedar Falls served as party chairman 40 years ago. Nagle says the party’s next leader will also have to decide whether to fight to keep the Iowa Caucuses first in the nation.
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
