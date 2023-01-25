Read full article on original website
McBain Builds Two-Game Lead in Highland Conference With Win Over Beal City
McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers picked up a crucial 60-43 win over Beal City on Friday night to build a two-game lead at the top of the Highland standings. McBain came into play with a one-game lead over the Aggies in the Highland Conference. So an Aggies victory would have moved the teams into a tie for first.
Marion Boys Dominate in Conference Play
MARION - Marion defeated West Michigan D League opponent Bear Lake 57-22 on Friday night. The Eagles lead 38-10 at the half and didn’t slow down with Mason Salisbury (10), Braden Prielipp (13), Gavin Prielipp (9) and Collin McCrimmon (8) guiding the way. Marion improves to 9-3 and will...
Cadillac Hockey Suffers Sixth Straight Loss
CADILLAC - The Cadillac Vikings fell to Ann Arbor Heron 3-2 in a back and forth race on Friday night. The Vikings’ were on the board first from a Zachary Beckhardt goal. Mitchell House scored the second Cadillac goal to tie the game up, but the River Rats topped the Vikings to put Cadillac at six straight losses.
Big Rapids Soars Past Grant in Boys-Girls Basketball Doubleheader
GRANT – The Big Rapids Cardinals boys and girls basketball teams continued their dominant play, sweeping a Friday night doubleheader at Grant. The Cardinals’ girls basketball team tamed the Tigers 44-30 for their fifth straight win. The Cardinals (13-1) remain the only unbeaten team in Central State Athletic Association play (6-0). They travel to Cadillac on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Grant (9-6, 4-3 CSAA) plays host to Fremont on Tuesday night.
Lake City Picks Up Road Win Over Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE - The Lake City Trojans jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back in a 45-23 win over Houghton Lake. The Trojans were led by Mackenzie Bisballe with 11 points. Alie Bisballe, Rylee Cohoon and Payton hogan all chipped in six points apiece. The Trojans...
More Hospice Volunteers Needed in Northern Michigan
A call for more volunteers is going out in Northern Michigan to help those dealing with the end of life. Kathy Lietaert is the volunteer program manager of the North Region. She said we should be apprehensive about volunteering. It can be a good experience. “If you enjoy people, you...
Inside The Kitchen at Buckboard Bar & Grill in Reed City
“You see everybody come in here - ‘Hi, Lonnie. How are you doing? How’s it going?’” laughed John Shoemaker as he described the interaction with customers at Buckboard Bar & Grill. It’s always going good at the Reed City restaurant when you’re ordering a burger off...
Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force Pushes for Statewide Initiative
A human trafficking task force in Newaygo County is pushing for a statewide initiative to teach kids and teens about the dangers of online predators. The Newaygo County Human Trafficking Task Force said it’s already seeing the impact talking to kids about the dangers of online predators can have after a recent arrest.
Newaygo County School Resource Officer Warns Parents of Secret Apps Concerns
Justin Visser is a resource officer at Grant Public Schools. He said it’s important for kids and parents to be more vigilant. “I think parents right now don’t understand what kids are doing behind their screens, but predators spend hours. That’s their full-time job. And so, giving these kids a voice to know that that’s not right is huge,” said Visser.
Lake County Police Unions Pass Vote of No Confidence in Prosecutor’s Office
Lake County Police Unions Pass Vote of No Confidence in Prosecutor’s Office. Tensions are high in Lake County following a letter from the Police Officers Association of Michigan revealing police unions in Lake County unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the prosecutor’s office. “I do think...
