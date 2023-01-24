James Taylor Announces Las Vegas Residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in June 2023

Read full article on original website
Black Keys, Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani Lead 2023 BeachLife Festival
The Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Gwen Stefani have been enlisted to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, hitting Redondo Beach, California on May 5 to 7. John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Shaed, the Head and the Heart and many more will also take part when the fest returns to its beach setting. In addition to Orange County’s own Stefani, the BeachLife Festival brings home a bevy of SoCal acts like Sugar Ray, Circle Jerks’ Xander Schloss, Social Distortion’s Jonny 2 Bags,...
John Mayer Is Heading Out on a Solo Acoustic Tour — 'Just Like Those Early Days'
"I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I'd feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again," the musician wrote John Mayer is taking it back to basics. The Grammy-winning guitarist announced Thursday that he'll be embarking on a solo acoustic tour this spring, hitting arenas around the country with only acoustic and electric guitars and a piano to accompany him. Kicking off March...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett go into the office for new Super Bowl ad
A few members of Rock royalty will grace your screens this year during Super Bowl LVII, with Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, and more set to be featured in an advertisement for the cloud-based software vendor, Workday.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
Dave Matthews Band announces 2023 Summer Tour and new album: Get the details
While news of another Dave Matthews Band summer tour might not come as a big surprise, the announcement of a brand new album sure is. Set to crash into us on May 19, ‘Walk Around The Moon,’ marks DMB’s 10th studio album.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Why Madonna’s Success Upset Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney wasn't a big Madonna fan. While Madonna said The Beatles were an influence on her, she was more interested in another style of music.
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons announces summer UK and Europe tour dates
Billy F Gibbons will be giving the UK and Europe all his lovin' this summer
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Hit Songwriter Corey Crowder Signs with Concord Music Publishing
Hit songwriter Corey Crowder has signed a new publishing deal that includes catalog acquisition. Crowder has signed with Concord Music Publishing in a worldwide co-publishing deal that includes most of his previous songwriting and production work, along with future projects. Crowder is the co-writer behind several of Chris Young’s No. 1 hits, including “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” his duet with Cassadee Pope, and “Famous Friends” featuring Kane Brown, along with Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” “Famous Friends” was named the Country Song of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Awards.
Lucinda Williams Blends Her Native Louisiana Grit To “Ode To Billie Joe”
Indeed, the amazing thing happened when three-time Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams blended her native Louisiana grit with the Southern Gothic of Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe.”. In 2019, American rock band Mercury Rev re-imagined country icon Bobbie Gentry‘s The Delta Sweete album in a project called...
iheart.com
MUSIC: Pantera Axed From German Festivals, Chris Stapleton, DMB, and More!
Pantera has been sent a message: maybe don’t come to Germany. The recently-reunited band has been dropped by two separate German events in light of past actions by frontman Philip Anselmo. Organizers of both the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park events released matching statements simply stating: “The band Pantera will not perform at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023 as announced."
Stereogum
Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy For Imitating His Voice On “Betty (Get Money)”
Rick “Never Gonna Give You Up” Astley is suing Yung Gravy for allegedly ripping off his vocals. According to TMZ, Astley filed a lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles accusing Gravy’s Billboard Hot 100 single “Betty (Get Money)” of using an impersonated version of his voice from the 1987 hit.
Pink releases title track from upcoming 9th studio album 'TRUSTFALL'
Pink has released the title track from her upcoming ninth studio album "TRUSTFALL."
