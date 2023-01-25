Read full article on original website
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration
Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA Star Matt Barnes Appears to Spit on Fiancée's Ex-Husband at NFL Game
Barnes has since filed a restraining order against his fiancée's ex-husband, former NFL player David Patterson Jr. Former Golden State Warriors star Matt Barnes appeared to spit in the face of a man later identified as his fiancée's former husband, according to TMZ Sports. On Wednesday, the outlet published a video showing the 42-year-old retired NBA player engaged in a verbal altercation with his fiancée's ex-husband, David Patterson Jr., before the start of an NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Patterson, a 37-year-old...
Video: LeBron James was so mad over missed call at end of regulation
LeBron James was quite literally hopping mad during Saturday’s game against the Boston Celtics. James and the Los Angeles Lakers were tied at 105 with the Celtics with 4.0 seconds left in regulation. The Lakers entrusted James to take the final shot, and he drove hard to the basket to try to win the game... The post Video: LeBron James was so mad over missed call at end of regulation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Watch: Steph Curry Gets Ejected After Poole Misses Shot
The eight-time All-Star couldn’t hide his anger late in the Warriors’ game against the Grizzlies.
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James' pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's scoring record
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Golden State Warriors Superstar Has Been Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.
Images of the Nike LeBron 20 ‘All-Star’ Have Emerged
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. We’re only a few weeks removed from 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend and now, it appears that the sneaker LeBron James will be wearing for the game has emerged. Images of what’s believed to be the “All-Star” colorwanike basketby of the Los Angeles Lakers star forward’s current Nike LeBron 20 signature shoe were first shared by House of Heat this week and was reshared by @sayitwityakickz on Instagram yesterday. The purported Nike LeBron 20 “All-Star” is executed in a blue-based color scheme...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike KD 15 “Olympic” Revealed: Photos
The Nike KD 15 remains one of the best signature shoes out there. So far, the Nike KD 15 has proven to be one of the best signature shoes of the NBA season. There have been a plethora of colorways to hit the market, and overall, fans have enjoyed them. In fact, we ranked this as one of the top three signature sneakers of 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 “Oreo” Unveiled: Photos
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting a common Jumpman color scheme. Luka Doncic has become one of the best players in the NBA, and his Jordan Luka 1 is a top 10 signature sneaker release. Overall, Luka is one of those players that has International appeal, and it has led to some solid sales of his newest offering. In fact, Jordan Brand continues to give this model some great colorways.
Yardbarker
Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners
We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
