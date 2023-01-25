Read full article on original website
Rita Moore
3d ago
Glad for Shemar. But 3 babies with 3 daddy.
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed first child
Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Smith-Petersen alluded to the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on Sunday. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter from Keough to her late mom read in part. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my...
ABC News
Shemar Moore shares 1st photo with daughter Frankie: 'Already the love of my life'
New dad Shemar Moore is in baby bliss. The "S.W.A.T." star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, revealing that the bundle of joy's name is Frankie Moore. MORE: Shemar Moore celebrates becoming a dad: 'The rest of my life is here'
Criminal Minds And S.W.A.T. Star Shemar Moore Announces He’s Having A Baby In Sweet Post
Like his Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. characters, Shemar Moore is set to become a father.
Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?
Days of Our Lives has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and has become a staple in the world of daytime television. The show has seen many characters come and go, but some have left a lasting impression on viewers.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Shemar Moore Reveals First Photo Of Newborn Daughter
Shemar Moore is now a proud poppa, as the veteran actor recently announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), a day after her delivery, the 52-year-old hopped on Instagram to celebrate the arrival of his daughter, named Frankie Moore. The S.W.A.T. star appeared to be particularly enthusiastic in the post, in which Moore shared the newborn’s weight and that she was born with a clean bill of health.More from VIBE.comShemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jesiree DizonShemar Moore Reveals He Is Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon'Love & Hip-Hop'...
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum
Watch: Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum. Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words." Per...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Baby Girl Alert! Shemar Moore Welcomes A Darling Daughter With Jesiree Dizon—‘Dreams Come True!’
Shemar Moore’s baby girl is officially here! The actor, 52, shared on Wednesday that he and his longtime love, Jesiree Dizon, welcomed their first child together. The bundle of joy was due on February 8, 2023, a significant date that marked three years since Moore’s mother passed on February 8, 2020. “Ya boy is officially […]
John Legend’s First Father-Daughter Photo With Baby Esti Will Bring You Love
John Legend knows his baby girl deserves it all. The singer is savoring his time with his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens, sharing a new photo of the little one dressed in pink and bundled up in his arms on Jan. 25. In the pic, John is seen smiling while wearing a white knit sweater.
Keke Palmer Gives Hilarious Pregnancy Update As She Enters Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is A Warrior'
Nobody is a funnier mother-to-be than Keke Palmer!During a recent appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's "Las Culturistas" podcast, the actress gave fans a hilarious update on her pregnancy journey and her predictions about what her future child will be like. "I think that my baby is like a warrior or something like that," Palmer, who will be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, joked with the comedians. "Because I've been good, y'all," she says. "I've had no nausea — like I've had moments where I'm like [gagging], where I'll just be sitting there and it'll make...
Savannah Chrisley Gives Glimpse Into Life With 10-Year-Old Chloe After Taking Custody While Todd & Julie Are In Prison
Savannah Chrisley just gave her followers insight into her new life as a guardian to her sister and brother. On Wednesday, January 25, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share a funny clip of 10-year-old Chloe sitting at the kitchen table chatting with her sibling."Don't be a Karen today," Savannah wrote alongside the video of her biological niece, who was taken in by Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2016 from the patriarch's eldest son, Kyle Chrisley. SAVANNAH CHRISLEY IS 'GRIEVING THE LOSS OF PARENTS THAT ARE STILL ALIVE' AHEAD OF TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY'S PRISON SENTENCESThe 25-year-old...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
Cheryl Burke Reveals Her 2023 ‘Mood’ After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Confirms Relationship With TLC’s Chilli
Not sweating the small stuff. Cheryl Burke appeared unbothered after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence went public with TLC's Chilli following their split. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to TikTok on Monday, January 2, to share a video of her getting ready to go out. “Mood going into 2023,” Burke captioned the clip […]
BET
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter
Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
General Hospital viewers will see a dark side of Cameron Webber
On General Hospital one of the nicest people in Port Charles has been Cameron Webber but this is about to change. Spoilers tease that Cam may soon realize the real reason Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy broke up with him and express his outrage. He knows that Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) has been hanging around Joss and Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) even suggested Dex is the reason Joss broke up with Cameron.
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving ‘Today’? Find Out Why the Meteorologist Is Missing From the Show
The news desk on Today looked a little different as fans noticed Dylan Dreyer was absent for several episodes in January 2023. The meteorologist revealed the real reason why she was missing the show on her Instagram page. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to Dylan. Where Is Dylan...
