Manhattan, KS

247Sports

Rewind: Kansas State 64, Florida 50

With a group of great players in attendance for Legends Weekend to include Rolando Blackman, Kansas State played a classic first half to run up a 20-point lead on the Florida Gators. Good times were rolling for No. 5-ranked K-State, until a four-minute, second-half mental checkout. The Wildcats exhaled after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Fudge cleared to play against Kansas State

Florida sophomore forward Alex Fudge has been cleared to play against Kansas State, a team spokesperson told media members roughly 30 minutes before tipoff in Manhattan, Kansas. Fudge, who suffered a concussion in the first minute of the second half of the Gators' road win at Mississippi State last Saturday...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Five takeaways from Florida's 64-50 loss at No. 5 Kansas State

During Florida's brief reprieve from conference play, UF's propensity for lackadaisical starts and double-digit turnovers returned as the Gators suffered a 64-50 defeat Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, against the No. 5-ranked Kansas State Wildcats, led by former UF standout forward Keyontae Johnson. The Wildcats led for the entirety of the contest, with the lead reaching 23 before the Gators closed the game on a 14-5 run.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after Big 12-SEC Challenge

COLUMBIA- On Saturday, Iowa State was without Caleb Grill and fell to a red-hot shooting Missouri team on the road. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media in Columbia. On starting Tre King, and what stood out there. “Yeah, I would say we’ve got the mentality in our...
COLUMBIA, MO
heartlandcollegesports.com

Jerome Tang’s Buyout May Be Best Protection for Kansas State

In its first season under Jerome Tang, Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) has climbed all the way to No. 5 nationally and currently has a share of first place in the Big 12. Now, 20 games into the 2022-23 season, it is comical to find bonuses laced into Tang’s contract if he leads K-State to the NIT or has a greater than .500 conference record.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State

Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State hoops is using existing uniforms well, but keep going old school

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State basketball program inherited its current sets of uniforms from the previous staff, but the Wildcats are making good use of them. Tang will surely want to make some future changes, but Fitz has some suggestions, starting with going with old-school, classic looks in every color of uniforms the program wants to use.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Sandstorm returns — but do students understand the significance?

At the Kansas State basketball game against Texas Tech University this past Saturday, Darude’s “Sandstorm” was played for the first time this season. It was met with both screams and confused faces as older students and alumni cheered wildly for the song and younger students just tried to figure out what was going on.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students

MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
MANHATTAN, KS
scenicstates.com

5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers

When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir

Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
MANHATTAN, KS
