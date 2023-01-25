Read full article on original website
Related
Rewind: Kansas State 64, Florida 50
With a group of great players in attendance for Legends Weekend to include Rolando Blackman, Kansas State played a classic first half to run up a 20-point lead on the Florida Gators. Good times were rolling for No. 5-ranked K-State, until a four-minute, second-half mental checkout. The Wildcats exhaled after...
Fudge cleared to play against Kansas State
Florida sophomore forward Alex Fudge has been cleared to play against Kansas State, a team spokesperson told media members roughly 30 minutes before tipoff in Manhattan, Kansas. Fudge, who suffered a concussion in the first minute of the second half of the Gators' road win at Mississippi State last Saturday...
Highlights: Kansas State 64, Florida 50
Watch highlights from Kansas State's 64-50 win against Florida in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Five takeaways from Florida's 64-50 loss at No. 5 Kansas State
During Florida's brief reprieve from conference play, UF's propensity for lackadaisical starts and double-digit turnovers returned as the Gators suffered a 64-50 defeat Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, against the No. 5-ranked Kansas State Wildcats, led by former UF standout forward Keyontae Johnson. The Wildcats led for the entirety of the contest, with the lead reaching 23 before the Gators closed the game on a 14-5 run.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after Big 12-SEC Challenge
COLUMBIA- On Saturday, Iowa State was without Caleb Grill and fell to a red-hot shooting Missouri team on the road. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media in Columbia. On starting Tre King, and what stood out there. “Yeah, I would say we’ve got the mentality in our...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Jerome Tang’s Buyout May Be Best Protection for Kansas State
In its first season under Jerome Tang, Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) has climbed all the way to No. 5 nationally and currently has a share of first place in the Big 12. Now, 20 games into the 2022-23 season, it is comical to find bonuses laced into Tang’s contract if he leads K-State to the NIT or has a greater than .500 conference record.
BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State
Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State hoops is using existing uniforms well, but keep going old school
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State basketball program inherited its current sets of uniforms from the previous staff, but the Wildcats are making good use of them. Tang will surely want to make some future changes, but Fitz has some suggestions, starting with going with old-school, classic looks in every color of uniforms the program wants to use.
Kansas State Collegian
Sandstorm returns — but do students understand the significance?
At the Kansas State basketball game against Texas Tech University this past Saturday, Darude’s “Sandstorm” was played for the first time this season. It was met with both screams and confused faces as older students and alumni cheered wildly for the song and younger students just tried to figure out what was going on.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
WIBW
Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0